ACC

Clemson, FSU won’t play makeup game after all. Here’s the latest

Clemson’s game at Virginia Tech on Saturday will be its final of the regular season.

The Tigers will not make up the postponed game with Florida State, the ACC announced Tuesday evening.

With the news, Clemson can clinch a spot in the ACC championship game with a win over the Hokies.

In addition to Clemson being off on Dec. 12, Notre Dame will also be off that weekend. The Irish were scheduled to play Wake Forest that day, but that game is now canceled. Instead, Wake Forest will play at Louisville on Dec. 12.

Notre Dame has clinched a spot in the ACC championship game.

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 6

Oct. 24: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Oct. 31: Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Nov. 7: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40, 2 OT

Nov. 21: at Florida State CANCELED

Nov. 28: Clemson 52, Pitt 17

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
