ACC men’s basketball tournament moving from DC to Greensboro this season

Greensboro is getting the ACC men’s basketball tournament back quicker than expected.

Citing the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the league announced a change in plans Tuesday morning, moving the 2021 tournament from Washington, D.C. to the Greensboro Coliseum.

After the onset of the pandemic brought an abrupt end to the 2020 ACC tournament in Greensboro last March, the plan was for the 2021 event to be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

But the league has now set the tournament for the following places and dates in the coming years: Greensboro (2021), Brooklyn (2022), Greensboro (2023) and Washington, D.C. (2024).

“The ACC men’s basketball tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”

The 2021 ACC tournament is scheduled to be played from March 9-13.

The 2020 ACC tournament saw six games played over two days as the coronavirus began to spread across the country, leading to the declaration of the pandemic. On March 12, as regular-season champion Florida State and Clemson were warming up on the Greensboro Coliseum court, the league’s presidents canceled the remainder of the tournament as the sports world shut down.

It was Greensboro’s 27th time hosting the event and the first time since 2015. In April, the league announced Greensboro would get the 2023 tournament.

“The partnership between the ACC and the city of Greensboro is extremely special, and one that has spanned nearly seven decades,” Swofford said in a statement last April, adding that awarding another tournament to Greensboro was “right thing to do” given how the 2020 event ended.

Greensboro is now set to be the site of the ACC’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this season. The women’s tournament is scheduled for March 3-7.

In addition, the ACC announced Tuesday the league’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The women’s event is set for Feb. 17-21, while the men will compete Feb. 24-27.

Clemson will host the ACC’s indoor track and field championships Feb. 25-27, with the fencing championship at North Carolina Feb. 27-28 and the wrestling championships at N.C. State Feb. 28.