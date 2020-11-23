Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

ACC

Duke basketball’s season-opener against Gardner-Webb postponed due to COVID issues

Durham

Duke’s scheduled season-opening basketball game with Gardner-Webb will not be played Wednesday.

COVID-19 issues with in the Gardner-Webb program caused the two schools to call off the game Monday morning.

The two teams had been scheduled to play at 8 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. No make-up date has been set.

No. 9 Duke is now scheduled to open its season against Coppin State at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cameron.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service