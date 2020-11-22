Dabo unloads on FSU for not playing game against Clemson: ‘COVID was just an excuse’

Florida State officials made the decision Saturday morning to not move forward with the scheduled game against Clemson after a Clemson offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Dabo Swinney does not believe the decision was made for safety reasons.

“This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game,” Swinney said during his Sunday teleconference.

Swinney, speaking publicly for the first time since the game was postponed, made it clear that he did not like the way the situation was handled.

He also said that Clemson has no plans to go back to Tallahassee for a game later this year unless FSU pays for the travel.

Swinney said the trip cost Clemson more than $300,000.

“To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game,” Swinney said. “If they wanna play Clemson, in my opinion, they need to come to Clemson, or they need to pay for all expenses. Other than that, there’s no reason for us to play them. We were there. We were ready. And we met the standards.”

Florida State’s concern was reportedly that the Clemson player practiced all week with mild symptoms. The player tested negative three times during the week, before testing positive when the ACC administered its third-party test on Friday.

Swinney added that Clemson has had other situations come up during the season where a player has tested positive on Friday after practicing during the week, but that the games the next day were not canceled or postponed.

He also pointed out that earlier this season Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence practiced with mild symptoms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Clemson’s game against Boston College on Oct. 31 before finding out that Thursday that he had tested positive.

Lawrence missed the game against BC and Clemson’s top 5 showdown against Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

“Our players and our staff, we have have sacrificed all year long. We’ve demonstrated incredible commitment. And we’ve done everything that’s been asked. Each week there is an enormous amount of preparation that goes into getting ready to play,” Swinney said. “So I’m incredibly disappointed that we did not play, and I’m disappointed in the decision to not play.”