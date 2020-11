ACC NC State vs. Liberty: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview November 17, 2020 02:06 PM

The News & Observer's Jonas Pope IV's previews the N.C. State Wolfpack's game against the Liberty Flames at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Can the Wolfpack give the #21 Flames its first loss of the season?