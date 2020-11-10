Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei was ‘not healthy’ the last two weeks, Dabo says

Clemson freshman D.J. Uiagalelei had a record-setting game Saturday at Notre Dame, and he did so while “not healthy,” according to Dabo Swinney.

A caller asked Swinney on his call-in show Monday night about Uiagalelei not being used much in the running game against the Irish after the California native had only a few designed runs and finished with nine rushing yards.

Swinney explained that the lack of running by Uiagalelei was because he was banged up.

“The reality is he’s not healthy. We had to protect him the whole night... He hurt his shoulder a couple weeks (ago against Miami),” Swinney said. “That’s what people don’t know, it’s amazing what he’s been able to do. We’ve had to limit him.”

Uiagalelei passed for 439 yards against the Irish, the third-most ever in a game by a Clemson quarterback and the most passing yards ever by an opposing QB against Notre Dame.

Uiagalelei started against Notre Dame on Saturday and Boston College the previous week after Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29.

Clemson went 1-1 without Lawrence, coming from behind to beat Boston College, while falling 47-40 to Notre Dame in double overtime.

Uiagalelei was 59 of 85 passing for 781 yards and four touchdowns in the two games he started. He also rushed for a pair of scores.

“He’s gonna be a great runner... But we’ve had to really limit him. But he’s getting better. We got him through it,” Swinney said. “With what he’s dealt with with his shoulder, we were lucky to get him back and being able to perform the way he was. I mean I’m really, really proud of what he’s done these past two weeks, not healthy, to be quite honest with you. And his ability to go out there and throw the football the way he has has been awesome.”

Lawrence returned to practice Monday night and is expected to start when the Tigers travel to face Florida State on Nov. 21. Clemson has a bye this week.

