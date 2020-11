Notre Dame rallies past No. 1 Clemson in a game that lived up to the hype

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Clemson was seconds away from a win in regulation and an overtime stop away from securing victory once again.

But the program that has seemed to always find a way to win close games, get the late stop or make the big play came up just short Saturday night at Notre Dame.

The fourth-ranked Irish rallied for a 47-40 victory over No. 1 Clemson Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium, keeping Clemson from earning its first ever win over an AP top 5 team on the road.

The Irish scored in double-OT on a 3-yard run by Kyren Williams, before Clemson’s drive went backward. The Tigers were facing a fourth-and-24 in double OT, needing a first down to extend the game and a touchdown to win it. But D.J. Uiagalelei’s pass to Braden Galloway went for only 13 yards.

Galloway tried to lateral the ball to extend the play, but Notre Dame’s Nick McCloud eventually pounced on it to seal the game and the win.

The game was played in front of a COVID-reduced crowd of 11,011. At least a few thousand of them — most likely students — stormed the field afterward, jamming together and making it hard for both teams to get to their respective locker rooms.

Notre Dame fans storm field after win over Clemson

Game? Great.

Postgame celebration by Notre Dame students? Not great. If you are Notre Dame administration, shouldn’t you have had a plan in place to avoid this? pic.twitter.com/1I4LCaJmuw — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) November 8, 2020

Next Clemson football game

Who: Tigers at FSU in Tallahassee

When: Nov. 21, time TBD

Clemson vs Notre Dame scoring summary, stats

First Quarter

ND—K.Williams 65 run (Doerer kick), 14:27.

ND—FG Doerer 24, 5:55.

CLE—Powell 53 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 4:11.

Second Quarter

ND—FG Doerer 27, 13:09.

CLE—FG Potter 25, 8:32.

ND—Owusu-Koramoah 23 fumble return (Doerer kick), 5:53.

ND—FG Doerer 45, 2:41.

CLE—FG Potter 45, 1:09.

Third Quarter

CLE—FG Potter 46, 12:15.

CLE—D.Allen 10 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 4:12.

Fourth Quarter

ND—FG Doerer 44, 11:37.

CLE—FG Potter 30, 9:42.

CLE—Etienne 3 run (Potter kick), 3:33.

ND—A.Davis 4 pass from Book (Doerer kick), :22.

First Overtime

CLE—Uiagalelei 1 run (Potter kick), :00.

ND—K.Williams 3 run (Doerer kick), :00.

Second Overtime

ND—K.Williams 3 run (Doerer kick), :00.

First downs: 22 to 22

Rushing yards ND 202 to 34

Passing yards: CLE 439 to 310

Time of possession: ND 30:22 to 29:38

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING—Clemson, Etienne 18-28, Mellusi 1-5, Uiagalelei 13-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Notre Dame, K.Williams 23-140, Book 14-61, Flemister 1-5, Tyree 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Clemson, Uiagalelei 29-44-0-439. Notre Dame, Book 22-39-0-310.

RECEIVING—Clemson, Rodgers 8-134, Etienne 8-57, Powell 6-161, Galloway 3-46, D.Allen 2-19, Ngata 1-14, E.Williams 1-8. Notre Dame, McKinley 5-102, Mayer 5-67, A.Davis 4-78, Skowronek 4-33, Tremble 3-32, K.Williams 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Notre Dame, Doerer 57.