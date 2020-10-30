Matchups: Does nonconference foe Charlotte bring enough to upset the ACC’s Duke?

Duke has a football game on Halloween. What could possibly go wrong?

Oh yeah, anything.

On Halloween 2015, the Blue Devils were hosting the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. The game ended with the Canes making eight laterals on a last-gasp kickoff return, scoring a touchdown, improbably winning 30-27. There were lead changes and controversy and referees being suspended after the bizarre ACC game with the surreal finish.

The pandemic year of 2020 has brought more unexpected twists and turns in college football. Amid them all, Duke hosts Charlotte on Saturday, on Halloween. The 49ers have had two games postponed and its game against North Carolina canceled this season, but Charlotte and Duke hope to kick it off and give it a go at 7 p.m.

Here’s how the two teams match up:

Duke vs Charlotte by the numbers

Records: Duke 1-5 (1-5 ACC); Charlotte 2-2 (2-1 C-USA)

Duke offense: 21.3 ppg | 418.8 ypg | 252.2 passing ypg | 150.0 rushing ypg

Duke defense: 30.7 ppg | 402.2 ypg | 249.0 passing ypg | 151.5 rushing ypg

Charlotte offense: 31.0 ppg | 402.5 ypg | 236.8 passing ypg | 165.8 rushing ypg

Charlotte defense: 26.2 ppg | 420.0 ypg | 222.0 passing ypg | 198.0 rushing ypg

Duke run game vs Charlotte run defense

The Blue Devils will look to reignite a running game that gashed Syracuse for 363 yards but then stalled in the 31-20 loss to NC State on Oct. 17, getting Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant back in motion. Charlotte has allowed 198 yards rushing a game and 5.4 yards a rush. The Blue Devils now are down two centers, losing Jack Wohlabaugh and Will Taylor to injuries.

Duke pass game vs Charlotte pass defense

The 49ers, like most Duke opponents, will pressure quarterback Chase Brice and try to force him into more mistakes. Brice, who has had 11 passes picked off in six games, used Duke’s bye week to work on all aspects of the passing game and said the Blue Devils might look to throw more deep balls and be more unpredictable. But will he connect?

Charlotte run game against Duke run defense

Aaron McAllister has averaged 8.0 yards a carry this season and is dangerous with the ball -- the redshirt senior running back has had a 66-yard run, 71-yard pass reception and 98-yard kickoff return, all for TDs. He had eight carries for 70 yards in the 38-28 win over UTEP last week. In the past two games, the Blue Devils have limited Syracuse to 28 net rushing yards and NC State to 107.

Charlotte pass game vs Duke run defense

Injuries in the Duke secondary has caused some shuffling of players but the D-Line can cause protection problems. Charlotte is 13th nationally in passing yards per completion (14.6) and quarterback Chris Reynolds has had just two of 107 passes picked off. 49ers receiver Victor Tucker, who has caught 19 balls, can do some damage if Reynolds is given protection and can get him the ball.

Duke intangibles vs Charlotte intangibles

At 1-5 and their season on the brink, the Blue Devils want to come off a bye week with a strong showing and a complete-game victory at home. For Duke, it’s a matter of both pride and performance. For Charlotte, having the UNC game canceled stung but the 49ers have a chance to add more program credibility with a win over an in-state ACC team.