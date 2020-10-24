Clemson will be without a pair of starters Saturday against Syracuse

Clemson has released its inactive list for Saturday’s noon game against Syracuse.

The Tigers announced that 12 players, including starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis and starting linebacker James Skalski, are inactive and will not play.

The full list includes: Davis, Skalski, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, RB Ty Lucas, OL Mitchell Mayes, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, QB James Talton and DT Tré Williams.

Ross and Price are out for the year with injuries, while Orhorhoro has a long-term knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until December.

Clemson did not reveal specifics on why each player is out, as the Tigers have changed the way they are reporting injuries in 2020 due to COVID-19. Clemson is only announcing players as “available” or “not available” this year.

While Clemson did not clarify why each player is out, some could be due to issues related to COVID-19 — either a positive test or a quarantine because of close contact with an affected player.

Clemson revealed Friday afternoon that seven student-athletes from all sports tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Clemson football players are tested three times each week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Today’s Clemson football game

Who: Syracuse (1-4) at No. 1 Clemson (5-0)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

When: Noon

Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ACC Network