NC State turns up the intensity on Little Rock

N.C. State has been sluggish through a stretch of games it was expected to win.

The Wolfpack won four straight games before a visit from Arkansas-Little Rock but it showed a little more defensive intensity in a 74-58 win over the Trojans on Saturday.

The press was effective for Kevin Keatts’ team, especially in the first half, and C.J. Bryce scored a team-high 18 points.

N.C. State (5-1) didn’t have any trouble in beating Alcorn State or St. Francis but it didn’t exactly crank up the defensive pressure in those wins.

The zone press got N.C. State off to a quick start on Saturday. The Trojans (3-3) turned the ball over 11 times in the first half and shot only 27.6 percent.

The Wolfpack got early scoring from Bryce and guard Markell Johnson (12 points), who was slowed by foul trouble in the second half.

A block by junior guard Devon Daniels on the defensive end sparked a fastbreak, which ended with an alley-oop dunk by sophomore Jericole Hellems (six rebounds, six assists) and a 39-15 lead at 3:37 in the first half.

The Trojans came into the game ranked No. 147 in the KenPom ratings, or about 100 spots higher than the Alcorn State team N.C. State beat on Tuesday.

Little Rock was competitive in a 68-58 loss at Memphis on Wednesday and was expected to provide more of a push for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State was able to use its defense to build up a 39-21 lead at the half. That’s the fewest points N.C. State has allowed in any half this season.

Little Rock guard Markquis Nowell came into the game with a 20.2 scoring average didn’t score, on five shots, in the first half. He finished with eight points.

Johnson, who had been off to a slow shooting start on the season, made five of his first nine shots before he picked up his fourth foul at 16:43 in the second half.

N.C. State was out-rebounded 37 to 33 by the smaller Trojans.

This was the third game in the Barclays Center Classic for the Wolfpack. Its next game will be against No. 16 Memphis in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thanksgiving day.

6 Hellems had a career-high six assists. He didn’t have any in the first five games of the season.

22 Freshman forward Manny Bates blocked three more shots on Saturday and leads the ACC with 22 through six games.