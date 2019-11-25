‘Brother for life.’ Clemson players anxious to face Tavien Feaster as a Gamecock

Highly rated prospects Tavien Feaster and Sean Pollard were both a part of Clemson’s 2016 recruiting class. They won a pair of national titles together and formed a friendship along the way.

“I still have his number in my phone and he put it in there as ‘Tavien Feaster’ with two tiger emojis next to it,” Pollard said.

Perhaps it’s time to change the emojis.

Feaster will suit up for the Gamecocks on Saturday as South Carolina hosts No. 3 Clemson at noon. It will be Feaster’s first and only time playing his former team after transferring to South Carolina this summer in search of more playing time.

Feaster was slated to be the backup behind Tigers star back Travis Etienne had he stayed at Clemson. Instead, he went to South Carolina and has split carries primarily with Gamecocks senior Rico Dowdle.

“It’s going to be a little different. Our defense will mess around with him a little bit. I hope I see him before the game to share a few words with him,” Pollard said. “Brother for life. He came here, he was in my recruiting class. He made a business decision and that was his decision. We all respect him for it.”

Feaster leads South Carolina in rushing this season with 625 yards and five touchdowns, despite battling injuries.

He is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and has been a bright spot on a South Carolina offense that has had its share of struggles in 2019. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney expects Feaster to keep his emotions in check on Saturday.

“It’s like when we play Alabama. I have a lot of friends that are still there and things like that. You see them before the game or whatever, but when the game starts you’re just playing the game,” Swinney said. “You’re not sitting around thinking about stuff like that. You’re so locked in on the game and just trying to do what you can for your team.”

Feaster has a chance to reach a career high in rushing yards for a season against the Tigers as his previous high came as a sophomore in 2017 when he rushed for 669 yards in 14 games, helping Clemson reach the College Football Playoff. Feaster, who is averaging 69 yards per game, needs 50 against Clemson to top that mark.

“He’s big and powerful, has got really good top-end speed, catches the ball really well,” Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “He’s very smart, experienced, savvy, tough. He brings a lot to the table.”

While Clemson players admitted it will be weird seeing Feaster in garnet and black, they said they have nothing but respect for him as a person and a player.

Many added that they have checked South Carolina’s box scores after games this season hoping their former teammate performed well.

“I think he’s had some injuries here and there but I’m sure he wouldn’t try to miss this one. He’s a super competitive guy. Just practicing (against him) I know what kind of player he is. He’s hard nosed, gritty,” Clemson safety Tanner Muse said. “I’m super excited about it and I think the team is just excited to see him again, because he’s a great guy. We all love him over here. There’s no bad blood or anything like that. I’m super excited to compete against him. He’s a great competitor.”