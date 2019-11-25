‘He’s a special talent.’ South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw has Clemson’s full attention

Clemson had barely started film review for its rivalry game against South Carolina when several players met with the media this past week.

They didn’t need to watch a minute of film to single out one member of South Carolina’s defense.

“I do know that their defensive tackle (Javon) Kinlaw is the real deal,” Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst said. “I know he’s played really well this year. He was a great player last year too. He didn’t necessarily get as much recognition. But he’s a real tall guy. That’s not something you see very often with d-tackles, so he presents some unique challenges.”

Kinlaw is listed at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds and is regarded as the best player on the Gamecocks defense.

He is second on the team in tackles for loss with six and is tied for the team lead in sacks with six. Kinlaw was named to the AP Midseason All-American team last month.

“He’s a massive man. He’s a very good player. I think they’ve got an outstanding defensive line. I think those guys do a great job. They really do,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Defensively they’re very well coached. They’re not giving up a lot of points. They’ve had to play a lot of snaps and things like that, but this is a really good group for sure. But Kinlaw, he’s a special talent.”

South Carolina has already upset one top 5 team this season, winning at No. 3 Georgia on Oct. 12.

Kinlaw was a big part of that victory, recording four tackles and a sack while practically living in the backfield as a disruptive force.

“He’s huge. He’s a big dude and he’s fast. If you watched the Georgia game, he’s just on another level,” Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard said. “It’s not just him. He’s a great player and probably going to be a first-rounder, but their entire d-line is good. Their entire defense is good. We watched them on film and you see them running around. Everybody wants to get to the ball and everyone wants a hit.”

As Pollard pointed out, Kinlaw is likely to be a first-round pick.

CBSSports has Kinlaw going No. 9 overall in its latest mock draft, while ESPN analyst Todd McShay ranks Kinlaw as the No. 14 overall prospect.

“He’s got great hands. He’s long, and so being able to get that extension and get off blocks is something the elite defensive tackles do, and he does that,” Bockhorst said. “It’s exciting to play against a guy like that, because you know he’s going to get an opportunity to play at the next level. You’ve just gotta prepare with a purpose and really focus on the fundamentals. He’s an elite player, and sometimes you’ve got to understand that you’re not going to win every rep. I think we’re all excited for the challenge. He’s certainly earned the respect that he’s gotten.”

Who: South Carolina vs. Clemson

When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN

Line: Clemson by 24.5