First big play: UNC’s seniors recall their first big moment in a Tar Heel uniform

North Carolina senior linebacker Dominique Ross remembers the first time he recorded a sack like it was yesterday.

“I definitely remember my first big play,” Ross says, nodding his head and smiling as he recalls the story.

Aaron Crawford remembers his first big moment, too. It was also a sack, and included a friendly wager with a teammate, where the the loser had to shave his head.

Everybody remembers their first big play.

The News & Observer interviewed five UNC seniors ahead of their final home game against Mercer on Saturday, and asked them their first big play or moment in a UNC uniform. They range from their first sack to the first time their parents got to see them play in college.

Here were their responses in their words:

Dominique Ross, linebacker

Sept. 17, 2016: UNC vs. James Madison

“My freshman year, JMU. That’s when coach Gene Chizik was still here. He was D-coordinator.

He created a package called the Hawk Package. It was for me to come in and I could either blitz or drop in coverage depending on whatever I felt the quarterback was doing. It was pretty much like a spy.

And I was in coverage and I seen that the quarterback was about to scramble. As soon as I had the instinct that he was about to take a step out the pocket, I just took off. He scrambled to his right. I chased him down from the left. It took me a little while to get him down because I was a freshman, but I got him down.

North Carolina Dominique Ross (3) and his teammates enter Kenan Stadium for their game against Virginia on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

It was my first sack. That feeling was unreal. I didn’t even know what to do when I got up. It felt amazing. I heard the whole stadium — the stadium exploded. It was a big play in the game. The whole team, offense and defense, we weren’t really in our groove yet. So that play sparked the team into going out and dominating for the rest of the game.

It was a great feeling to see that the seniors and everybody else on the team had confidence in me. Had faith that I was a good player. I’ll always remember that play.”

Aaron Crawford, defensive tackle

Nov. 19, 2016: UNC vs. Citadel

“My first sack was against Citadel in 2016. It was near the end of the year. I think we had maybe two or three games left. And Nas Jones was getting on me because I didn’t have a sack yet.

So we made a bet. If I was able to get one, we’d shave his head bald and if I didn’t, he’d do the same for me. So the last drive of the Citadel game, I ended up getting one, and we cut his hair the next Sunday.

North Carolina defensive tackle Aaron Crawford (92) celebrates the Tar Heels victory over The Citadel after making several tackles including a quarterback sack during the final series of plays in the fourth quarter on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

It was kind of like a bull-snatch technique. I saw the center had me one-on-one. Both guards slid out to the three technique to the ends on the opposite sides. So I just snatched off to the left and I almost missed it, but I got him on the ground. Soon as I got up, I see Nas on the sideline, jaw on the floor.”

What was the first thing you said to him?

“Get the clippers.”

Antonio Williams, running back

Sept. 22, 2018: UNC vs. Pitt

“It probably was Pittsburgh last year (2018). It wasn’t even because I had a big game. It was more so, the first time my mom and dad got to see me play college ball at the same time. That was just a big moment for me.

I never look into the stands when I’m down on the sidelines. And I just remember, for some reason my eyes just found both of them. And when I was on the sideline, I found them, and I went out there and I played pretty good. We got the win. It was, I think, my first 100-yard game in college. So that was pretty crazy to me.”

Do you think that had something to do with it?

“I think so. They need to come to every game.”

UNC running back Antonio Williams (24) breaks into the open during the fourth quarter against the Pitt defense. Williams 117 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns as UNC won their first game of the season 38-35 over Pittsburgh in Chapel Hill, N.C. Saturday, Sept.22, 2018. CHUCK LIDDY

Jason Strowbridge, defensive tackle.

Sept. 17, 2016: UNC vs. James Madison

First big play, I guess for me, was my first sack. My redshirt freshman year (2016) against JMU. It was my first sack and it happened by accident. I was just so excited because that’s the No. 1 thing you want to get. Getting your first sack, especially as a D-Lineman.

I think we ran a stunt. The quarterback, he scrambled up a little bit and stepped up. And I think (former UNC defensive tackle) Robert Dinkins, he missed, and it was kind of a layup.

Did you hit him hard?

Honestly not that hard. I got a good hold of him so it felt good. I didn’t knock the wind out of him, but it was pretty solid.

Myles Dorn, safety

Oct. 15, 2016: UNC at No. 16 Miami

“I would definitely say Miami, my freshman year (2016). First, I made a (pass breakup) on (David) Njoku. He was a first-round pick. And then it was on fourth down. Big play, they were in the red zone, made a play.

We came back close game, the ball broke. I kind of ran it down and forced them to play another drive. And I made a tackle on third-and-goal, made a tackle on the edge that I messed up in practice. Got it right in the game and made the tackle.

So it was two or three plays in one game that made a big impact on it. Just that series and drive was probably my biggest moment, just knowing I belong here. Knowing that I can do anything I put my mind to.

And just the respect factor you got from the older guys. That was the year we had a lot of respected guys. M.J. Stewart. Nas Jones. T.J. Logan. I think I definitely earned respect that year.”

How did you feel in that moment?

“At that time, we had a senior and a junior, and they both played a lot. So at any moment I could come out, so I was just waiting for the next opportunity. I was so anxious to get back on the field. I don’t even remember having any excitement. I was just ready to do it again and replay it.”

North Carolina’s Malik Carney (53) congratulates Myles Dorn (21) after a defensive stop in the second quarter. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Bonus: Mack Brown





“I don’t know that I had any. No. No. There were some but I don’t know if I would call them highlights compared to what everyone else has got.

There was a good kickoff return against Alabama that I hurt my knee. So that wasn’t a good one. And usually at Vanderbilt, you were returning a lot of kickoffs against Alabama. So you could have opportunities.

I think I caught some passes against Pittsburgh in the old stadium.

My coaching career has got more highlights than my playing career. I was the smart guy who knew what to do, who tried really hard. That means I wasn’t any good.”