Photo Gallery: Duke vs. Colorado State

Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives between Colorado State’s Adam Thistlewood (31), left and John Tonje (23) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Alex O’Connell (15) drives to the basket as Colorado State’s Adam Thistlewood (31) defends during Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) shoots as Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens (4) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) tries to drive around Colorado State’s Kris Martin (1) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) blocks the shot of Colorado State’s Kris Martin (1) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) drives between Colorado State’s Dischon Thomas (11), left, and Hyron Edwards (0) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) shoots as Colorado State’s Dischon Thomas (11) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) tries to steal the ball from Colorado State’s Kris Martin (1) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke fans try to distract Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho (32) as he attempts a free throw during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) goes after the loose ball with Colorado State’s Adam Thistlewood (31) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) shoots as Colorado State’s Kris Martin (1) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) shoots as Colorado State’s Kris Martin (1) defends during Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Jack White (41) collides with Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) shoots as Colorado State’s David Roddy (21) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
The Cameron Crazies harass Colorado State’s David Roddy (21) as he waits to inbound the ball during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Alex O’Connell (15) drives around Colorado State’s Adam Thistlewood (31) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski instructs his team during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Jack White (41) pulls in a rebound battling Colorado State’s Kendle Moore (3) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Alex O’Connell (15) pressures Colorado State’s Hyron Edwards (0) during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) shoots as Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho (32) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke parents Jerry Seinfeld, right and David Robinson watch during Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) shoots as Colorado State’s Kris Martin (1) defends during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) celebrates after slamming in two during Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) reacts after dunking the ball during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Jack White (41) during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Alex O’Connell (15) pressures Colorado State’s Kendle Moore (3) during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) shoots as Colorado State’s Adam Thistlewood (31) and Kris Martin (1) try to block the shot during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) pulls in a rebound during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) shoots as Colorado State’s Dischon Thomas (11) defends during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells to his team during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) heads to the basket during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) keeps the ball from Colorado State’s Dischon Thomas (11) and Colorado State’s David Roddy (21) during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) shoots during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Joey Baker (13) drives by Colorado State’s Hyron Edwards (0) during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Justin Robinson (50) pulls in a rebound from Colorado State’s David Roddy (21) during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) congratulates Wendell Moore Jr. (0) as he comes off the court during the second half of Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
