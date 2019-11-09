Comedy legend attends Duke basketball game (not that there’s anything wrong with that)

Duke parents Jerry Seinfeld, right and David Robinson watch during Duke’s 89-55 victory over Colorado State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

A comedy legend was in the stands Friday night for Duke’s 89-55 win over Colorado State.

Jerry Seinfeld, stand-up comedian and co-creator and star of the sitcom “Seinfeld,” attended the game and sat next to former NBA All-star David Robinson.

Both Robinson and Seinfeld have children who attend Duke.

Seinfeld’s daughter, Sascha, is a freshman. Robinson’s son Justin, a graduate student, is a co-captain of the men’s basketball team.

Famous parents are nothing new at Duke. In recent years, the offspring of Bruce Springsteen, Rob Lowe, John Mellencamp and Rudy Giuliani have all attended Duke.

Oh, and if you’re puzzling over our headline, you probably aren’t a fan of “Seinfeld,” one of the best sitcoms of all time. See below.