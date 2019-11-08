Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs UNC-W | November 8, 2019

North Carolina coach Roy Williams embraces UNC-Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath prior to their game on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C. McGrath was a long time assistant for Williams before taking the head coaching job in Wilmington.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) steps to the court after shaking hands with UNC-Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina starters Christian Keeling (55), Garrison Brooks (15), Armando Bacot (5) and Leaky Black (1) huddle with Cole Anthony prior to the start of the Tar Heel’s game against UNC-W on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
UNC-Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath directs his players on defensive during the first half against North Carolina on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) breaks to the basket past UNC-W’s Mike Okauru (4) during the first half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) breaks to the basket past UNC-W’s Imajae Dodd (24) during the first half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C. Anthony lead all scores with 20 points in the Tar Heels’ 78-62 victory.
North Carolina’s Justin Pierce (32) battles for an offensive rebound with UNC-W’s Mike Okauru (4) during the first half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over UNC-W’s Marten Linssen (23) during the first half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) breaks to the basket past UNC-W’s Kai Toews (10) during the first half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) shoots over UNC-W’s Kai Toews (10)) during the second half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) and Garrison Brooks (15) secure a defensive rebound over UNC-W’s Imajae Dodd (24) during the second half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over UNC-W’s Marten Linssen (23) in the second half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) puts up a shot over UNC-W’s Mike Okauru (4) in the second half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina assistant coach Steve Robinson directs Brandon Huffman (42) during the second half against UNC-W on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
UNC-Wilmington’s Mike Okauru (4) and John Bowen (32) defend North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) in the second half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) breaks to the basket for a dunk during the second half against UNC-W on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C. Anthony lead all scores with 20 points in the Tar Heels’ 78-62 victory.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) reacts after a second half dunk against UNC-W on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against UNC-W on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) tangles with UNC-W’s John Bowen (32) for a rebound during the second half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Ryan McAdoo (35) blocks a shot by UNC-W’s Shykeim Phillips (2) during the second half on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson and Sterling Manley, both out with injuries, watch the second half against UNC-W on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.
