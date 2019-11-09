Travis Etienne breaks Clemson touchdown record as Tigers roll early

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney described Tigers running back Travis Etienne as “thunder” and “lightning” earlier this season, comparing the junior to former Tigers stars James Davis and C.J. Spiller.

Etienne now holds both touchdown records previously held by the Clemson legends.

Etienne broke Davis’ career rushing touchdowns record last week against Wofford, recording the 49th of his career. He then passed Spiller’s record of 51 total touchdowns during the first quarter Saturday night at N.C. State.

NEXT

Who: Wake Forest at Clemson

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ABC or ESPN