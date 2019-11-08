You can only see tonight’s UNC-UNCW game on one site. (And you probably don’t have it.)

If you’re planning to watch the Carolina vs. UNCW basketball game tonight, the ACC Network won’t be much help.

Tonight’s game in Wilmington will stream on FloSports, which has a special FloHoops site just for basketball. (The service streams CAA games (that’s the UNCW conference) and other content such as Big 10, Junior NBA, EuroCup and Turkish Airlines Euro League.)

Because there is an exclusive deal with FloSports/FloHoops, the game will not be available on the ACC Network — or anywhere else.

If you want to spring for the FloHoops subscription, the site says plans start at $12.50 per month. (I couldn’t get more info without signing up with them through my Facebook account — which also seems to be required.)

So unless you want to pay $12.50 to watch, it’s a radio night.

You can listen online through TuneIn.com, at GoHeels.com or the old fashioned way (check for local radio affiliates here). If you have Sirius satellite radio, go to Sirius XM 194 or Sirius 206.