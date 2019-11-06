One way to look at NC State’s game with No. 5 Clemson

Clemson probably wasn’t going to take it easy on N.C. State before the College Football Playoff rankings came out. But with the Tigers at No. 5, and seemingly in need of impressing the selection committee, N.C. State could be in a for fever-pitched effort from the Tigers.

The Wolfpack has struggled in the previous two ACC games with a 45-24 loss to Boston College on Oct. 18 and a 44-10 loss at Wake Forest on Nov. 2.

Joe Giglio offers one way to watch the Wolfpack’s game with the Tigers on Saturday and how to keep the season in perspective.

