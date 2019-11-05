Deja vu: James Banks lifts Georgia Tech to last-second win over NC State

That’s one way to start the season.

Actually, it’s the same way N.C. State ended its home schedule last season. James Banks and Georgia Tech nipped the Wolfpack at the wire.

Again.

Banks made a pair of free throws, with 2.1 seconds left in overtime, to give the Yellow Jackets an 82-81 win win over the short-handed Wolfpack on Tuesday to open the 2019-20 season.

Without guard Markell Johnson or forward D.J. Funderburk, N.C. State turned to C.J. Bryce (24 points). The Wolfapck didn’t trail in regulation, and led by as many as 15 in the first half, but couldn’t close out the Yellow Jackets.

It was Banks’ dunk last March, at the buzzer, which gave Georgia Tech a 63-61 win at PNC Arena.

N.C. State led 81-80 as the seconds were ticking away at the end of overtime. Devon Daniels came up with a steal for N.C. State and sped past halfcourt.

Daniels tried to throw the ball to forward Manny Bates on the run but threw it away instead, giving Georgia Tech one last chance.

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado found Banks, just as he did in last year’s win at the same basket, and Banks was fouled with 2.1 seconds left. He made both free throws. Banks finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Braxton Beverly’s heave at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.

Johnson, N.C. State’s top returning scorer, suffered an ankle injury in practice and watched from the bench. Funderburk was suspended for violating team rules in the offseason and watched helplessly with him.

Pat Andree, a graduate transfer from Lehigh, was hot early and finished with 12 points for the Wolfpack. He made his first three 3-pointers and helped N.C. State build a 15-point margin in the first half.

The teams went back and forth in the second half, with N.C. State temporarily losing Bates to cramping issues. Bryce’s runner, over Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore at 2:38, gave N.C. State a 73-70 lead.

Michael Devoe (22 points) answered with a 3-pointer at 2:20 to tie the game for the sixth time in the second half. A dunk by Banks, with 1:37 left, made it 75-75, where it stayed until overtime.

And one

Freshman forward Manny Bates had seven rebounds and five blocks in his first ACC game. That was against one of the best forwards in the ACC provided a learning curve for Bates.

Lane violation

N.C. State’s transition defense was suspect at the end of the first half, after it had built up a 39-24 lead. Georgia Tech got too many clean looks and easy drives to the basket to get back into the game.

ICYMI

Freshman guard Dereon Seabron will be an academic redshirt this season, N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said after the game.

Making sense of the numbers

12 N.C. State only turned the ball over 12 times (compared to 18 by Georgia Tech) but it was the last one by Daniels in overtime that was most costly.