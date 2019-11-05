Clemson drops season opener to Virginia Tech

Clemson coach Brad Brownell directs players during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Clemson won 64-62. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) AP

Clemson is expected to have some early growing pains as it replaces four starters off of last year’s team. The Tigers had their share in the second half of a 67-60 loss to Virginia Tech Tuesday night.

The Hokies, led by first-year head coach Mike Young, rallied past Brad Brownell’s squad in a rare season-opening ACC game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley led all scorers with 30 points, making 12 of 23 field goal attempts, as the Hokies earned the road victory.

Clemson had a balanced scoring attack with four players scoring in double figures, but the Tigers struggled from the field in the second half and Virginia Tech capitalized.

