History in the making: A look at what Clemson has accomplished through 9 games

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken shots the last few weeks at a national perspective that his Tiger offense is “struggling,” while also lamenting that his defense isn’t getting enough attention for its dominating performances.

Clemson (9-0 overall, 6-0 ACC) had a historical, 59-14 win over Wofford on Saturday for several reasons, and it’s helped give this year’s squad a chance at reaching other school marks.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers, highlights and pace the 2019 Tigers are on as they chase their fourth national title in Clemson history:

Offense

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Clemson has reached 45 points in four consecutive games for the first time in school history and has scored 59 or more points in back-to-back games for the second time ever (2018).

▪ The Tigers have scored 50 or more points four times this season, matching last year’s total, and they need one more to tie the 2013 mark of five.

▪ Clemson already has four games of 600 total yards, surpassing the 2012, 2017 and 2018 squads for sole possession of the most 600-yard games in a single season.

“It’s pretty remarkable what this group has done,” Swinney said, “especially when you talk about rushing the ball and spreading the ball around.”

▪ Clemson is averaging 545.4 total yards per game. The highest mark in school history came last year, when it put up 527.2 yards per contest.

▪ After posting 11.0 yards per play against Wofford, the Tigers have exceeded 7.5 yards per play in three straight games for the first time in records dating back to 1954.

▪ The school mark for yards per play is 7.3 (2018), and this year’s squad is currently at 7.6.

▪ Clemson has rushed for at least 275 yards in four straight games for the first time since the 1990 season.

▪ The offense needs four more games of rushing for 200 yards or more to tie school record set in 1978, 1986 and 2015. It’s also averaging 6.97 yards per rush; the school record is 6.6, set a year ago.

▪ Running back Travis Etienne, who has already set the school’s career mark with 48 rushing touchdowns, also joined C.J. Spiller and Travis Zachery as the only Clemson players to record 50 career total touchdowns.

“It is really great, but it is not just because of me. It is because of the team, the guys I have around me,” Etienne said.

▪ Etienne joined Terrence Flagler (1986) for fewest games (9) needed to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a Clemson season.

▪ Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the first Clemson quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in four consecutive games since Tajh Boyd in 2012.

Defense

▪ Clemson joined 2006 LSU and 2011 Alabama as the only teams since 2000 to hold opponents below 300 yards in the first nine games.

“That’s incredible to do in today’s world of college football,” Swinney said. “I’m really proud of how consistent our defense has been all year long.”

▪ The Tigers have held seven consecutive opponents below 200 yards passing for the first time since 2008.

▪ Clemson’s held seven consecutive opponents below 200 passing yards for the first time since 2008.

▪ The defense is allowing 3.95 yards per play. Clemson has never been below 4.0 in the Swinney era; the school mark of 3.0 was set in 1939.