Another week, another win: Clemson 9-0 after whipping Wofford

Clemson entered the championship phase of its season with yet another dominant performance, as the Tigers blasted Wofford 59-14 Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.

The Tigers played their starting offense the entire first half and one drive in the third quarter — Trevor Lawrence and company scored touchdowns on seven of eight drives.

Lawrence accounted for four touchdowns, passing for 218 yards and three scores and rushing for 33 yards and a TD as Clemson led 49-0 early in the third quarter before Wofford finally got on the board.

Tigers running back Travis Etienne had a career day, needing only nine carries to reach 212 yards and two touchdowns. Etienne now has 48 rushing touchdowns for his career, breaking the school record previously held by former Tigers star James Davis.

The Tigers finished with 702 yards of offense while holding Wofford to 256. Clemson held its opponent to under 300 yards of offense for the ninth consecutive game.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Travis Etienne reached 200-plus yards for the second time this season and the third time in his career. Etienne is the only running back in Clemson history with three 200-plus yard games.

Play of the game: Clemson was already leading 21-0 early in the second quarter when Travis Etienne sprinted 86 yards nearly untouched for a touchdown. Etienne broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and was off to the races, scoring his second touchdown of the day.

Stat of the game: 438: Clemson had 438 yards of offense in the first half alone as the Tigers jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead.

OBSERVATIONS

Clemson came out focused: The Tigers had their foot on the gas from the opening snap, quickly grabbing control and never looking back.

Another Potter miss: Tigers kicker B.T. Potter missed another short field goal as he was wide right on a 35-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter. Potter did bounce back to make a 35-yard field goal later in the game, but he needs to be more consistent.

Tigers still working on depth: Clemson allowed a pair of second half touchdowns, as Ryan Lovelace scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter and D’mauriae VanCleave caught a 79-yard touchdown pass later in the third.

NEXT

Who: No. 4 Clemson (9-0, 6-0) at N.C. State 4-4 (1-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: Raleigh, N.C.

TV: ABC