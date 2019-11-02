Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Wofford TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will continue play in its 2019 season when it hosts Wofford on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

When does Clemson play today?

Who: Wofford (5-2, 4-1 SoCon) vs. No. 4 Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 4 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ACC Network (ChrisCotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500) in Clemson

Series history: Clemson leads leads 12-3

Last meeting: Clemson won 49-10 on Sept. 5, 2015

Live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, C.J. Spiller, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 137/XM 193

Weather: Sunny, in the low 60s at kickoff and mid to low 50s by game’s end

What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn a 21st-consecutive home win with a victory, which would tie for the longest home winning streak in school history. The Tigers have the second-longest active home winning streak in the country behind Alabama.

2. The Tigers can improve to 34-0 all-time against FCS teams with a win.

3. If the Tigers score 45 points or more it will mark the first time in school history Clemson has scored at least 45 points in four consecutive games.

The teams, by the numbers





CU WC Points/Game 42.4 36.6 Opp. Points/Game 11.4 21.2 Yds. Rushing/Game 254.1 361.7 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 110 104 Yds. Pass/Game 271.8 105.3 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 136.1 214.1 Avg. Yds./Game 525.9 467 Opp. Total Yds/Game 246.1 318.1

Clemson players to watch

1. Wide receiver Joseph Ngata was the talk of fall camp but has yet to have a coming out party. That could come this week as the backup should get plenty of opportunities against an overmatched Wofford team and Clemson would love to make him a bigger part of the offense to add another weapon down the stretch.

2. Running back Lyn-J Dixon had his best game of the season last week against Boston College, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. With Travis Etienne unlikely to shoulder a large load against the Terriers, look for Dixon to get plenty of chances.

3. Linebacker Mike Jones is being molded to follow in the footsteps of All-American Isaiah Simmons at SAM/Nickel linebacker with Simmons set to leave for the NFL after this year. Jones has been getting better and better as the season has gone along and should have a nice game against the Terriers.

Wofford players to watch

1. Running back D’mauriae VanCleave does a little bit of everything for the Terriers. VanCleave has 15 receptions for 199 yards, 25 carries for 188 yards and eight punt returns for 194 yards. VanCleave is averaging more than 24 yards per return.

2. Senior quarterback Joe Newman leads the Terriers with 760 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through seven games. Newman has also passed for 674 yards and five scores.

3. Senior linebacker Jireh Wilson is tied for second on the team in tackles with 27. Wilson also has 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception this year.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Cornell Powell)

WR - Justyn Ross (Frank Ladson Jr., T.J. Chase)

WR - Amari Rodgers (Diondre Overton, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Davis Allen or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Will Putnam)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter or Steven Sawicki

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS - Patrick Phibbs (Jack Maddox)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick or Amari Rodgers

KOR - Joseph Ngata and Cornell Powell