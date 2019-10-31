Photo Gallery: Duke vs Fort Valley State | October 30, 2019

Duke’s Jack White (41), Michael Savarino (30) and Keenan Worthington (45) react after a dunk by teammate Jordan Goldwire (14) in the second half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) makes a steal from Fort Valley State’s Tristan Davis (1) during the first half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) makes a steal from Fort Valley State’s Tristan Davis (1) during the first half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Fort Valley State’s K’Viontae Williams (5) defends Duke’s Jack White (41) during the first half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Fort Valley State coach Mark Sherrill has a word with Andrew Ziegler (11) during the first half against Duke on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Joey Baker (13) launches a three-point shot during the first half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Baker lead Duke with 22 points. Baker was 6-8 from the three point circle to lead the Blue Devils to a 126-57 victory.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team during the first half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski argues a call against his team with officials during the first half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Fort Valley State’s K’Viontae Williams (5) hits the court as Duke’s Tre Jones (3) breaks to the basket after making a steal during the first half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) defends Fort Valley State’s Tristan Davis (1) during the first half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Alex O’Connell (15) drives to the basket against Fort Valley State’s D’Angelo Strickland (24) during the first half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Fort Valley State’s K’Viontae Williams (5) is trapped by Duke’s Jordan Goldwire (14) and Tre Jones (3) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) makes a steal from Fort Valley State’s Shawn Foxbrennen (2) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) goes for a dunk during the second half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team during the second half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) blocks a shot by Fort Valley State’s Zachary Boggs (10) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Fort Valley State’s Mark Sherrill Jr. (3) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) secures a rebound over Fort Valley State’s D’Angelo Strickland (24) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Alex O’Connell (15) drives to the basket for a dunk against Fort Valley State’s D’Angelo Strickland (24) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) drives to the basket against Fort Valley State’s D’Angelo Strickland (24) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski confers with official Bill Covington during the second half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) drives to the basket against Fort Valley State’s K’Viontae Williams (5) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Michael Savarino (30) and Keenan Worthington (45) react after a dunk by teammate Jordan Goldwire (14) in the second half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) drives to the basket against Fort Valley State’s Thomas Hardy (12) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) muscles his way to the basket for two of his 19 points during the second half against Fort Valley State on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Fort Valley State’s Shawn Foxbrennen (2) is trapped by Duke’s Jack White (41) and Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
