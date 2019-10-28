UNC could get these players back from injury in time for its game against Virginia

Two of North Carolina’s key players in its secondary and its backup quarterback could return from injury for the Tar Heels’ home game against Virginia.

Junior safety Myles Wolfolk, sophomore cornerback Trey Morrison and redshirt freshman quarterback Jace Ruder were all listed on this week’s depth chart.

UNC coach Mack Brown said all three practiced on Sunday.

“Myles was the first to run over and get the bell, so he looks well to me,” Brown joked in a press conference on Monday. “I said, ‘OK Myles, if you can run to the bell, you can run to the quarterback.’”

Their status for Saturday’s game against the Wahoos is still uncertain. Brown said the staff likely won’t make a decision until Thursday or Friday. He said it depends on how they respond throughout practice.

Senior center Nick Polino, who is also injured, was not listed on the depth chart, but he is also progressing and practicing.

“If he has a good week, he could potentially see action,” Jeremy Sharpe, a UNC spokesperson, said of Polino on Monday.

Timing good on return of injured players

The addition of those players comes at a good time. The winner of the Tar Heels’ (4-4, 3-2 ACC) game against Virginia (5-3, 3-2) will grab sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

UNC’s secondary has been decimated with injuries this season. UNC freshman Storm Duck, who has started since Sept. 27 against Clemson, suffered an upper body injury in the first quarter against Duke this past Saturday. He will be evaluated throughout the week.

Two starters — cornerback Patrice Rene and safety Cam’Ron Kelly — are out for the season. Wolfolk, who has three interceptions this season, has been injured with a lower body injury since Week 4 against Appalachian State. Morrison injured his arm in the Tar Heels’ game against Georgia Tech on Oct. 5. He had surgery and has been wearing a cast.

“I think he’s probably going to be really close this week,” UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said of Wolfolk on Monday. “He warmed up Saturday. I thought yesterday he looked pretty good. So I think there will be a role for him this week.

“I think anytime you get a veteran back who has got the presence that Wolf’s got, it helps you a ton.”

Bateman said Wolfolk is further along in his recovery than Morrison.

The potential addition of Ruder at quarterback provides much needed depth behind freshman Sam Howell. Vincent Amendola, a walk-on freshman, has served as Howell’s backup the past six weeks.