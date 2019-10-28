ACC
Clemson-NC State kickoff time, TV details set
The kickoff time for Clemson’s ACC matchup at N.C. State has been set.
The Tigers will face N.C. State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will take place on Nov. 9.
Clemson (8-0, 6-0) will host Wofford (5-2, 4-1) this week before traveling to face the Wolfpack.
N.C. State is 4-3 (1-2) and will play at Wake Forest this week before hosting Clemson.
ACC game times for Nov. 9
Saturday, Nov. 9
Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACCN
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Louisville at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2
Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Open Dates: Syracuse, North Carolina, Pitt
Clemson’s 2019 football schedule
Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
Sept. 21 — Clemson 52, Charlotte 10
Sept. 28 — Clemson 21, North Carolina 20
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — Clemson 45, Florida State 14
Oct. 19 — Clemson 45, Louisville 10
Oct. 26 — Clemson 59, Boston College 7
Nov. 2 — Wofford at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
Nov. 9 — Clemson at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Nov. 16 — Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBA
