After missing game-winning field goal against VT, UNC’s Noah Ruggles redeems himself

About a week before Noah Ruggles kicked the game-winning field goal in a 20-17 win over Duke last Saturday, North Carolina coach Mack Brown announced he was benching the sophomore kicker and starting freshman Jonathan Kim.

The move wasn’t surprising at the time. Ruggles had struggled in his previous two games, having missed three of his last six field goal attempts.

Prior to Saturday’s game against Duke, he was 10-of-16 on the year, and 4-of-10 from 30 yards or more. But none of the misses were bigger than the ones against Virginia Tech on Oct. 19.

In triple overtime of that game, the Hokies stopped the Tar Heels offense on third down at the 17-yard line, which set up a 35-yard field goal attempt. Ruggles had a chance to be the hero and win the game for the Tar Heels.

But Ruggles’ kick, which started at the right hash-mark, sailed just outside the right cross bar.

In the fourth overtime, Ruggles had a chance to redeem himself with a 44-yard field goal attempt.

But this one was blocked at the line of scrimmage.

North Carolina kicker Noah Ruggles (97) and holder Cooper Graham (96) react after his 44-yard attempt was blocked by Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller in the fourth overtime on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The game lasted two more overtime periods, and Virginia Tech eventually won 43-41, handing the Tar Heels’ their second ACC loss of the season.

“What happened last week at Virginia Tech was heartbreaking,” Ruggles said Saturday night, “but I had to bounce back from it and keep moving forward.”

Ruggles said he kept working on his game throughout the week of practice and never lost confidence. Brown said earlier in the week, that Ruggles still had a chance to win back the job.

So when Kim missed a 52-yard kick in the first half of UNC’s game against Duke, Ruggles was ready. At halftime, one of his coaches told him that he would kick field goals in the second half.

Trailing 17-14 with 3:59 left in the third quarter, the UNC coaching staff sent Ruggles to make a 34-yard field goal. The kick was good.

For the next 12 minutes, both teams struggled. The Tar Heels finally moved the ball into Duke territory in the fourth quarter, but was stopped at the Blue Devils’ 23-yard line. That set up another field goal for Ruggles, this one a 40-yard attempt. He made that one, too, to give the Tar Heels a 20-17 lead with seven minutes left in the game.

Those points would end up being the game’s last, and gave the Tar Heels (4-4, 3-2 ACC) the win and a first-place tie with Virginia in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

“Last week was a big letdown for myself and my team,” Ruggles said. “So to come back and get a win for my team is awesome.”

Ruggles finished the game 2-for-2 on field goal attempts. The Tar Heels need him to be good as they head into November and look ahead to the Coastal title and a bowl game. So far this season, five of the Tar Heels’ eight games have been decided by three points or less. Every kick matters.

Brown said he was happy for Ruggles on Saturday, adding that his success served as a message for the team.

“He competed in practice, he never pouted, he didn’t get his head down,” Brown said. “And what he did is he prepared for the kicks tonight.

“Good for him. It’s a great message that don’t ever give up, don’t ever quit. If something happens bad in your life, go fix it.”

