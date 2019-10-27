Clemson’s Travis Etienne gets back to what makes him special

Heading into Clemson’s Sept. 28 game at North Carolina, Travis Etienne admits he was ready to get home to Louisiana, enjoy some good food and get a break from football.

While the Tigers were set to be off the next weekend, Etienne looked off against the Tar Heels.

The Clemson junior running back had 67 yards on 14 carries, a first-half fumble, just three second-half touches and pass protection struggles in Chapel Hill.

“North Carolina game, I was kind of looking ahead to the bye week,” Etienne said. “That game didn’t quite go as well. After that week, I was able to reflect on how I got here and why I do what I do. The break came at the right time.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Since then, Etienne has looked much more like the player who began the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Against Boston College on Saturday, Etienne rushed over and through the Eagles for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the 59-7 victory.

In a game that featured the two best running backs in the ACC, who are also in the national conversation as well, it was Etienne, not league-leading rusher A.J. Dillon, who stole the show.

It was his third consecutive 100-yard game, marking the third time in his career he’s reached that feat.

After rushing for 205 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia Tech in the season opener, he totaled 257 rushing yards total the next four games.

After the open date, the offensive coordinators admittedly went with more design run plays over the run-pass option plays, something that was adding to quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s rushing stats but lessening the impact of one of the nation’s most explosive backs.

In the next game against Florida State, Etienne produced 127 yards on 17 carries before erupting for 192 a week ago at Louisville.

Then came 92 first-half rushing yards by Etienne that set the tone for Clemson’s rout of BC.

“We wanted to try and create some situations where he had some running room inside the box and we were able to do that with some formation adjustments,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “It was good to get him going.”

The RPOs are still a huge part of what Clemson does. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said a couple of Lawrence’s three touchdown passes came off of those plays.

“With a guy like Travis back there in the backfield, we have to make sure we have enough design runs where we’re definitely going to get the ball in (No.) 9’s hands,” Scott said. “That can be a little tricky because you can definitely fall in love with the RPOs. I think we did a really good job of mixing that in (against BC).”

But Etienne is better suited for knowing he’s going to get the ball. He said himself that when he doesn’t have to hesitate and read the defense along with Lawrence, he hits the hole quicker. That’s what separates him from so many other backs. His top speed and power come quickly, and then it’s off to the races.

“The offensive line has been doing a great job of getting me to the second level and giving me a chance to make plays,” Etienne said.

The humble kid who blossomed as a true freshman in 2017 will leave Clemson as one of the most decorated backs in school history.

He needs just one more rushing touchdown to tie James Davis’ mark of 47 career scores on the ground.

“Just having a chance to be a part of that, talk about leaving a legacy,” Etienne said.

He entered Week 9 among the top 10 rushers nationally in yards per game, and that was with the lowest carries per contest among that group.

If he continues on his current pace, and if Clemson reaches the national championship game again, Etienne could eclipse his single-season school mark of 1,658 yards from a year ago.

Through eight 2019 games, he’s averaging more yards per contest (111.3) than last year (110.5).

“Honestly, I don’t care (about stats),” Etienne said. “As long as we’re getting (wins), that’s all that really matters. The stats are going to come with great performances as a team. I don’t care about being in the top 10 in rushing as long a we’re a top-5 team.”

If that mentality and this production continue, it might be Etienne among Tigers who have the best chance of getting into the Heisman conversation.