Photo Gallery: Duke vs. Northwest Missouri State | October 26, 2019

Duke’s Jordan Goldwire (14) steals the ball from NW Missouri State’s Diego Bernard (1) during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Mark Williams, left, and Jalen Johnson watch before Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) steals the ball from NW Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins (12) during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) brings the ball up court during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells instructions to his team during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Alex O’Connell (15) shoots as NW Missouri State’s Ryan Hawkins (33) defends during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Justin Robinson (50) is called for a foul as he blocks the shot of NW Missouri State’s Diego Bernard (1) during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells to the officials during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) looks to shoot as NW Missouri State’s Ryan Hawkins (33) defends during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) drives to the basket past NW Missouri State’s Ryan Welty (44) during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) pressures NW Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins (12) during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Jack White (41) goes after the loose ball during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Vernon Carey Jr. (1) during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives to the basket during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) prepares to block the shot by NW Missouri State’s Ryan Hawkins (33) during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) shoots as NW Missouri State’s Ryan Welty (44) defends during Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3), center, celebrates withJordan Goldwire (14) and Cassius Stanley (2) after Jones was fouled while making the basket during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Jordan Goldwire (14) shoots as NW Missouri State’s Diego Bernard (1) defends during the first half of Duke’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) shoots as NW Missouri State’s Tyler Dougherty (32) and Ryan Welty (44) defend during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Matthew Hurt (21) during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives past NW Missouri State’s Tyler Dougherty (32) during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) drives past NW Missouri State’s Ryan Welty (44), left, and Ryan Hawkins (33) during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) pressures NW Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins (12) during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives to the basket during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) goes for a rebound with NW Missouri State’s Tyler Dougherty (32) during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) blocks the shot by NW Missouri State’s Diego Bernard (1) during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) shoots as NW Missouri State’s Ryan Welty (44) defends during Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives by NW Missouri State’s Ryan Welty (44) as he shoots during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) shoots as NW Missouri State’s Tyler Dougherty (32) defends during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) steals the ball from NW Missouri State’s Ryan Hawkins (33) during the second half of Duke’s 69-63 exhibition victory over Northwest Missouri State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
