Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Duke | October 26, 2019

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) celebrates with teammates after he intercepted a Deon Jackson pass with :14 seconds to play to secure the Tar Heels’ 20-17 victory over Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo talks with quarterback Sam Howell prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The American Flag is displayed in Kenan Stadium during the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s North Carolina’s Jeremiah Gemmel (44), Dyami Brown (2) and Dazz Newsome (5) enter Kenan Stadium for their game against Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown directs his team in the first quarter against Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) reacts after a defensive stop on Duke’s Deon Jackson in the first quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) completes a 34-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell behind Duke’s Jalen Alexander’s back in the first quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Duke’s Marquis Waters (10) intercepts a pass by North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Duke’s A.J. Reed (48) boots a 23-yard field goal to give Duke a 3-0 lead over North Carolina in the first quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Duke’s Dylan Singleton (16) stops North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) after a six yard gain in the first quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) looks for running room as he breaks away from Duke’s Leonard Johnson (33) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Beau Corrales (15) scores on a 29-yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Duke’s Leonard Johnson (33) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolinas Jason Strowbridge (55) celebrates with Tre Shaw (25) after sacking Duke’s Quentin Harris on third down in the first quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Antonio Williams (24) romps for 24 yards in the second quarter before being stopped by Duke’s Jalen Alexander (30) on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Antonio Williams (24) picks up a first down after a 24 yard carry in the second quarter before being stopped by Duke’s Jalen Alexander (30) on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Antonio Williams (24) signals for a first down after a 24 yard carry in the second quarter before being stopped by Duke’s Jalen Alexander (30) on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Duke’s Derrick Tangelo (54) reacts after a defensive stop of North Carolina on third down in the second quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) scores a 47-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Duke’s Jalen Alexander (30) in the third quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The touchdown put North Carolina up 14-3 over Duke.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) reacts after scoring on a 47-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Duke’s Jalen Alexander (30) in the third quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The touchdown put North Carolina up 14-3 over Duke.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe directs his team in the third quarter against North Carolina on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) is sacked by North Carolina’s Jeremiah Gemmel (44) and Jason Strowbridge (55) for a five yard loss in the third quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Noah Ruggles (97) is congratulated by Cooper Graham (96) after Ruggles booted a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Tar Heels a 20-17 lead on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Duke’s Aaron Young (81) looses control of a pass from quarterback Quentin Harris (18) in the fourth quarter against North Carolina on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Beau Corrales (15) pulls in a 41-yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Duke’s Leonard Johnson (33) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Duke’s Trevon McSwain (95) pressures North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Howell completed 10 of 26 passes for 227 yards and two touchdown in the Tar Heels’ 20-17 victory.
North Carolina’s Carl Tucker (86) reacts after teammate Chazz Surratt intercepted a Deon Jackson pass with :14 seconds to play to secure the Tar Heels’ 20-17 victory over Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C
Duke’s Deon Jackson (25) is consoled by teammates Quentin Harris (18) and Rakavius Chambers (67) after he threw an interception with 14 seconds to play to secure a 20-17 victory for North Carolina on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Jake Bargas (80) rings the victory bell after the Tar Heels defeated Duke 20-17 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) gets a hug from teammate Aaron Crawford (92) after Surratt intercepted a Deon Jackson pass with :14 seconds to play to secure the Tar Heels’ 20-17 victory over Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) celebrates with the turnover belt after he intercepted a Deon Jackson pass with :14 seconds to play to secure the Tar Heels’ 20-17 victory over Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown celebrates with the student section following the Tar Heels’ 20-17 victory over Duke on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
