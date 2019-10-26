ACC

Clemson’s Xavier Thomas to miss Boston College game

Clemson

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College, Clemson announced Saturday evening before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Thomas is out with a concussion for a second consecutive game. He also missed last week’s matchup at Louisville.

The sophomore was injured leading up to the Oct. 19 game at Louisville.

Thomas was a preseason All-American entering the 2019 season. He has 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson beat writer and covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com
