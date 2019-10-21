ACC

Clemson-Wofford kickoff time, TV details set

FILE- In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd (10) enters the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Wofford at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. This year, college football powerhouse Clemson University is ending its tradition of releasing 10,000 balloons into the air before games, a move that’s part of its sustainability efforts. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro, File)
FILE- In this Sept. 10, 2011, file photo Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd (10) enters the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Wofford at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. This year, college football powerhouse Clemson University is ending its tradition of releasing 10,000 balloons into the air before games, a move that’s part of its sustainability efforts. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro, File) RICHARD SHIRO AP
CLEMSON

Clemson will host Wofford at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network, the ACC announced Monday afternoon. The game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson beat writer and covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com
  Comments  