UNC’s loss to Virginia Tech makes winning the ACC Coastal Division a little tougher

This wasn’t how North Carolina expected its game with Virginia Tech to end.

Six overtimes and a 43-41 loss to a struggling team playing its third-string quarterback. They didn’t expect the Hokies to storm the field in celebration after punching it in one final time.

What the Tar Heels expected was to leave Blacksburg 4-3 and for tied for first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

But it was the Tar Heels’ inability stop Virginia Tech’s running game, as well take advantage of golden opportunities, that ultimately did them in.

In the second half, Virginia Tech went with its third-string quarterback, Quincy Patterson II, after Hendon Hooker injured his ankle late in the first half, and backup Ryan Willis struggled.

Patterson played for all but one series in the second half and the overtime periods. He threw it only six times, and was used mostly at wildcat. Yet, the Tar Heels still couldn’t stop him. He finished with 128 yards on 21 carries, all in the second half.

His biggest play was a 53-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He broke a few tackles on his way to the endzone to tie the game.

Still, the Tar Heels had multiple opportunities to win the game, and each time came up short.

“I think there is a level of growth for all of us,” UNC coach Mack Brown said after the game. “We had our opportunities time and time and time again, and when you get those opportunities, you’ve got to take them. And we just didn’t do that tonight.”

A setback

UNC’s loss to Virginia Tech is a setback for the Tar Heels, which, prior to this game, appeared to be turning a corner. UNC had narrowly lost to No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 28, then beat Georgia Tech 38-21 on Oct. 5 before its bye week.

Virginia Tech was supposed to be one of UNC’s easiest opponents left on its schedule.

The Tar Heels entered the game 3.5-point favorites, and favorites by some to win the ACC’s Coastal Division.

But UNC never established that it was the better team on Saturday. At halftime, the Tar Heels trailed 21-17.

“I was really disappointed right before the half,” Brown said. “There was about six minutes and 42 seconds left and Virginia Tech scores twice and we have a three-and-out and I thought that changed the momentum of the game. And then it went back and forth from that point. We’ve got to play better before the half.”

The Tar Heels have struggled all season in the second quarters of games this year, allowing opposing teams to gain momentum heading into halftime. Virginia Tech outscored UNC 14-7 in the second quarter, which seemed to give them confidence in the second half.

Missed opportunities

There were a number of opportunities missed in this game — opportunities that could have led to a UNC win.

In the first quarter, UNC recovered a fumble and started its drive at the Virginia Tech 34-yard line up 7-0. But the Tar Heels’ drive eventually stalled at the VT nine-yard line, and the Tar Heels only managed a field goal.

In the third quarter, UNC recovered another fumble and started its drive at the Virginia Tech 49-yard line. But four plays later, the Tar Heels turned it over on downs after attempting a fake punt on fourth-and-short.

In the fourth quarter with the game tied at 31, the Tar Heels got the ball back at their own 25-yard-line with 4:31 remaining. But the offense went three-and-out and gained only seven yards before punting.

In the third overtime, after Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson missed a field goal to give the Hokies the win, UNC’s Noah Ruggles had a chance to win it all. But he missed his 35-yard kick wide right.

And in the sixth overtime, Howell was sacked on a two-point conversion attempt without passing it.

“We had plenty of opportunities to end the game,” Howell said. “We’ve just got to end it.”

UNC losing close games

The fourth quarter is something the Tar Heels’ players pride themselves on. It had been an emphasis all offseason. But the Tar Heels have now lost four consecutive games that have been decided by six points or less. They are 2-4 in those games.

When asked whether he was worried how the loss would affect his team, UNC coach Mack Brown said, ‘No.’

“They’ve got to pick themselves back up and go to work,” Brown said. “What I’ve told them is take every opportunity we had that you’ve could have done something better, our coaches could have done something better and learn from it because Duke will be here starting tomorrow.”

Winning the Coastal becomes a little harder after Saturday’s loss. UNC still has a chance to win the division. However, the Tar Heels will likely have to win their remaining games.

And it doesn’t get easier. UNC still has to face Duke, Virginia, Pitt, Mercer and N.C. State.

“This one is definitely one that is going to stick with us,” UNC junior wide receiver Rontavius Groves said. “It’s going to eat us up for a while, but we’ve just got to put it behind us and build off it.”

