Brother of former Duke basketball player Shavlik Randolph dies at 29

SHAV.SP.110303.SAS -- Shavlik Randolph practices alone or with his roommate, Harrison Till, late at night several times a week in Cameron Indoor Stadium. STAFF/SHER STONEMAN newsobserver.com

The 29-year-old younger brother of former Duke basketball player Shavlik Randolph died last week while the two were in Japan, where Shavlik Randolph plays in a Japanese professional league.

Dexter Randolph died on Oct. 8, according to information the family provided for his obituary. No cause of death was listed.

Dexter Randolph played basketball and lacrosse at Broughton High School, graduating in 2008, before earning a Sport Management degree, with a music minor, from N.C. State in 2012.

In his obituary, his family wrote Dexter was “his happiest when he was traveling with his brother, Shav. He traveled the world with him.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 35-year-old Shavlik Randolph, North Carolina’s Mr. Basketball in 2002 when he played at Broughton High School, played three seasons at Duke, helping the Blue Devils to the Final Four in 2004. His professional career has included NBA appearances with Philadelphia, Portland, Miami, Boston and Phoenix since 2005.

He’s also played professionally in China and Puerto Rico before joining Utsunomiya Brex in Japan’s B League this year.

Dexter and Shavlik Randolph’s late grandfather, Ronnie Shavlik, was an All-American basketball player at N.C. State and the ACC player of the year in 1956. He played in the NBA with the New York Knicks.

Dexter Randolph was an accomplished musician who spent time in Nashville and was a featured artist on Jam in the Van, which is broadcast on YouTube.

A graveside service for Dexter Randolph is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. His family requests any memorials be given to Raleigh-based charity Band Together at bandtogethernc.org/donate or to the charity of the donors’ choice.