Photo Gallery: Duke vs Georgia Tech | October 12, 2019

Duke’s Koby Quansah (49) celebrates after a defensive stop of Georgia Tech’s Jordan Mason (27) for a thee yard loss on fourth down turning the ball over to the Blue Devils in the second quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe enters Wallace Wade Stadium for the Blue Devils’ game against Georgia Tech on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Jalon Calhoun (5) pulls in a 42-yard pass from quarterback Quentin Harris (18) ahead of Georgia Tech’s Tariq Carpenter (2) in the first quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Victor Dimukeje (51) sacks Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) forcing a fumble which Georgie Tech recovered in the first quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.
Duke’s Eli Pancol (6) congratulates teammate Darrell Harding Jr. (3) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Georgia Tech’s David Curry (6) leaves the field after being ejected from the game for targeting in the first half against Duke on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Mataeo Durant (21) rushes for 38-yards ahead of Georgia Tech’s Georgia Tech’s Tariq Carpenter (2) to set up a second quarter Duke touchdown on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke assistant coach Re’Quan Boyette celebrates after a Duke touchdown in the second quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Drew Jordan (86) pressures Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) in the second quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Xander Gagnon (41) blocks a punt by Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin III (27) in the second quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Javon Jackson (2) recovers a blocked Georgia Tech punt and returns the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Javon Jackson (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a blocked Georgia Tech punt in the second quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe congratulates Duke’s Xander Gagnon (41) after he blocked a punt by Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin III (27) in the second quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke’s Damond Philyaw-Johnson (85) pulls in a 26-yard pass from quarterback quarterback Quentin Harris (18) over Georgia Tech’s Jaytlin Askew (33) in the third quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe directs his team in the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke quarterback Quentin Harris (18) races ahead of Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas (25) for a six yard gain in the fourth quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Georgia Tech’s Jerry Howard Jr. (5) is stopped after a four gain by Duke’s Koby Quansah (49), Drew Jordan (86) and Chris Rumph II (96) in the fourth quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C
Duke’s Trevon McSwain (95) forces a fumble by Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) in the fourth quarter on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe heads to mid-field to shake hands with Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins following the Blue Devils’ 41-23 victory on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.
