Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Florida State TV info, watch online, radio, more

SHARE COPY LINK

Clemson will continue play in the 2019 season when it hosts Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Florida State game on?

Who: Florida State (3-2, 2-1) at No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0)

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Watch on TV: ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath)

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500); Clemson, S.C.

Series history: Florida State leads the overall series 20-12

Last meeting: Clemson won 59-10 at Florida State on Oct. 27, 2018

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 113/XM 194

Weather: Partly cloudy, with a high of 80.

What’s at stake

1. Clemson can earn its 750th win in program history with a victory against the Seminoles.

2. Clemson has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in its past 26 games. FSU running back Cam Akers has topped the 100-yard mark in three of five games this season.

3. The Tigers have the longest current winning streak in the country and are looking to extend it to 21 games.

The teams, by the numbers





CU FSU Points/Game 38 33.2 Opp. Points/Game 12 29.6 Yds. Rushing/Game 222.6 121.2 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 104.8 144.8 Yds. Pass/Game 263.4 308.2 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 150.4 302.2 Avg. Yds./Game 486 429.4 Opp. Total Yds/Game 255.2 447

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed for 205 yards in the opener against Georgia Tech but hasn’t topped the 100-yard mark in any game since. Expect that to change against a Florida State defense that allows 145 rushing yards per game.

2. Justyn Ross has been unable to get going this season after being the star of the College Football Playoff as a freshman. Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week that the chemistry with Ross will come and it’s not something he’s concerned about. With Tee Higgins having a strong start to the 2019 season, don’t be surprised if Ross has a big second half as defenses start paying more attention to Higgins.

3. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been the best player on Clemson’s team through five games. Simmons leads the Tigers in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks and should continue to perform well against a less than stellar FSU offensive line.

Florida State players to watch

1. Running back Cam Akers will be the best back Clemson has faced up until this point and very well could be the best back the Tigers see all year. The junior has 582 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through the first five games of the season and has topped the 100-yard mark three times. Akers is averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

2. Sophomore receiver Tamorrion Terry is a big-play threat and the go-to option for FSU in the passing game. Terry leads the Seminoles in catches with 21, yards with 384 and touchdowns with four. He is averaging 18.3 yards per catch.

3. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is one of the best at his position in the country. Wilson has 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two quarterback hurries through the first five games.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Cornell Powell)

WR - Justyn Ross (Frank Ladson Jr., T.J. Chase)

WR - Amari Rodgers (Diondre Overton, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Davis Allen or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Will Putnam)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki, Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS - Patrick Phibbs (Jack Maddox)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick or Amari Rodgers

KOR - Joseph Ngata and Cornell Powell