Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Florida State

Florida State (3-2, 2-1 ACC) at No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium (80,500), Clemson, S.C.

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 26

Three storylines

1. Florida State quarterback James Blackman was injured on Sept. 21 against Louisville and did not play in FSU’s most recent game, which was against N.C. State on Sept. 28. Alex Hornibrook, who transferred in from Wisconsin, started for the Seminoles against N.C. State and performed well, completing 29 of 40 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Blackman was named the starter for Saturday’s game against Clemson, but Hornibrook will play as well.

2. From a talent standpoint, Florida State is the one team in the ACC that can stack up against Clemson. The Seminoles finished No. 19 and No. 11 in the past two years in recruiting, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. But the previous two years before that FSU was No. 6 and No. 3. For comparison, Clemson finished No. 10 in 2019 and No. 7, No. 16 and No. 11 the previous three years.

3. Clemson had its worst outing of the year and its worst offensive outing since the end of the 2017 season its last time out against North Carolina. The Tigers spent the bye week working to get back on track. It will be interesting to see if the offense can find its rhythm against FSU.

Three FSU players to watch

1. Running back Cam Akers will be the best back Clemson has faced up until this point and very well could be the best back the Tigers see all year. The junior has 582 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through the first five games of the season and has topped the 100-yard mark three times. Akers is averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

2. Sophomore receiver Tamorrion Terry is a big-play threat and the go-to option for FSU in the passing game. Terry leads the Seminoles in catches with 21, yards with 384 and touchdowns with four. He is averaging 18.3 yards per catch.

3. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is one of the best at his position in the country. Wilson has 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two quarterback hurries through the first five games.