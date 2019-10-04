Legendary St. Aug’s coach George Williams recovering from serious injuries

St. Augustines University athletic director George Williams in 2016. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Legendary St. Augustine’s University track and field coach George Williams suffered serious injuries when he was in a motor vehicle accident in Qatar, where he was attending the IAAF World Athletics Championship meet.

According to news release emailed from Williams’ family by St. Aug’s on Friday, Williams is alert and expected to make a full recovery.

“While in Qatar for the World Track and Field Championships,” the statement said, “Coach George Williams was involved in a vehicle accident. He has serious injuries but is alert, responsive and expected to fully recover. He is under great medical care in Qatar and will remain here for treatment. The family is truly appreciative of all the support and ask that you continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Williams, the 2004 U.S. Olympic men’s team coach, has won 39 NCAA championships at St. Aug’s. He graduated from the school in 1965, became the Falcons ‘ track and field coach in 1976 and has been the school’s athletic director since 1997.

Inducted into nine halls of fame, including the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame, Williams has won the state’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award three times. Governors Jim Martin, James Hunt and Mike Easley each awarded Williams the state’s highest civilian honor.