Just like that, Brakefield commits giving Duke nation’s No. 1 recruiting class

Following a quick courtship, Duke and Jaemyn Brakefield pledged their immediate futures to each other on Friday.

Brakefield, a 6-8 forward, committed to the Blue Devils one day after announcing he’d received a scholarship offer from Duke. Brakefield made both the offer and his commitment public on his Twitter feed.

Rated a four-star player by 247sports.com and a five-star prospect by ESPN, Brakefield gives Duke another post player for its 2020 class. On Sept. 27, one week ago, 6-7 forward Henry Coleman of Richmond committed to Duke.

Brakefield and Coleman join 6-8 forward Jalen Johnson of Milwaukee, 6-3 guard DJ Steward of Chicago and 6-2 point guard Jeremy Roach of Fairfax, Va., in Duke’s 2020 class, which is now No. 1 in the country according to 247sports.com’s national rankings.

Brakefield plays at Huntington Prep School in Huntington, W. Va. He made official visits to Louisville and Auburn last month and also held offers from Michigan and Mississippi, among many other schools.

Duke remains in the running for another post player, 7- 1 Mark Williams from Virginia Beach, Va. Now playing at IMG Academy in Florida, the four-star Williams named Duke among his three finalists along with Michigan and UCLA this week.

The younger brother of former Duke women’s basketball all-American center Elizabeth Williams, Mark Williams is visiting Michigan this weekend. He visited UCLA in August and is planning to be at Duke Oct. 27.

Duke also has an offer out to 7-2, 255-pound center Hunter Dickinson, a four-star player who plays at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. Dickinson picked up an offer from Duke on Sept. 27 and now lists the Blue Devils among his four finalists along with Florida State, Notre Dame and Michigan.