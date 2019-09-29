Clemson drops from No. 1 spot after narrow win over UNC

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s narrow win against UNC Tigers held on for a 21-20 victory Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers held on for a 21-20 victory

Clemson did enough to stay undefeated with a 21-20 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, but not enough to maintain its No. 1 ranking.

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the latest AP top 25 poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers dropped to No. 2, with Georgia No. 3, Ohio State No. 4 and LSU rounding out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 includes Oklahoma at No. 6, followed by Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida.

AP Top 25





Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama 5-0 1,478 2 2. Clemson 5-0 1,426 1 3. Georgia 4-0 1,375 3 4. Ohio St. 5-0 1,324 5 5. LSU 4-0 1,322 4 6. Oklahoma 4-0 1,264 6 7. Auburn 5-0 1,186 7 8. Wisconsin 4-0 1,046 8 9. Notre Dame 3-1 996 10 10. Florida 5-0 986 9 11. Texas 3-1 919 11 12. Penn State 4-0 878 12 13. Oregon 3-1 817 13 14. Iowa 4-0 731 14 15. Washington 4-1 603 17 16. Boise State 4-0 559 16 17. Utah 4-1 534 19 18. UCF 4-1 352 22 19. Michigan 3-1 350 20 20. Arizona St. 4-1 249 - 21. Oklahoma St. 4-1 215 - 22. Wake Forest 5-0 190 - 23. Virginia 4-1 186 18 24. SMU 5-0 151 - 25. Texas A&M 3-2 147 23

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 147, California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1