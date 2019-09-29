Clemson drops from No. 1 spot after narrow win over UNC

ACC

Clemson did enough to stay undefeated with a 21-20 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, but not enough to maintain its No. 1 ranking.

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the latest AP top 25 poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers dropped to No. 2, with Georgia No. 3, Ohio State No. 4 and LSU rounding out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 includes Oklahoma at No. 6, followed by Auburn, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Florida.

AP Top 25



Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Alabama

5-0

1,478

2

2. Clemson

5-0

1,426

1

3. Georgia

4-0

1,375

3

4. Ohio St.

5-0

1,324

5

5. LSU

4-0

1,322

4

6. Oklahoma

4-0

1,264

6

7. Auburn

5-0

1,186

7

8. Wisconsin

4-0

1,046

8

9. Notre Dame

3-1

996

10

10. Florida

5-0

986

9

11. Texas

3-1

919

11

12. Penn State

4-0

878

12

13. Oregon

3-1

817

13

14. Iowa

4-0

731

14

15. Washington

4-1

603

17

16. Boise State

4-0

559

16

17. Utah

4-1

534

19

18. UCF

4-1

352

22

19. Michigan

3-1

350

20

20. Arizona St.

4-1

249

-

21. Oklahoma St.

4-1

215

-

22. Wake Forest

5-0

190

-

23. Virginia

4-1

186

18

24. SMU

5-0

151

-

25. Texas A&M

3-2

147

23

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 147, California 141, Memphis 71, Appalachian State 50, Army 44, Missouri 26, Baylor 19, Colorado 19, Minnesota 15, USC 7, Tulane 1, Kansas State 1

