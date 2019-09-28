NC State falls in ACC opener at Florida State

Florida State wide receiver Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a 40-yard touchdown reception as N.C. State cornerback Taiyon Palmer (6) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Dave Doeren started the week by saying his team couldn’t afford to beat itself.

Then in the first half of Saturday’s loss at Florida State, N.C. State proceeded to fumble in FSU territory, get stopped on fourth-and-1 in FSU territory, extend an FSU touchdown drive with a defensive penalty and squander two prime scoring opportunities.

It was one problem after another in the Wolfpack’s 31-13 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday night.

Florida State (3-2, 2-1 ACC) turned to backup quarterback Alex Hornibrook (320 passing yards) and overcame its own mistakes for a second straight ACC home win.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

N.C. State (3-2, 0-1 ACC) switched quarterbacks and turned in its best defensive performance of the season but it wasn’t enough to avoid opening its ACC schedule with a loss.

Hornibrook threw for three touchdowns, including two key ones in the second quarter to stake FSU to a 17-6 lead at the half.

The Wolfpack defensive front was swarming Hornibrook early and not giving the Wisconsin grad transfer any time to throw. But the Noles were able to make some adjustments and get wide receiver Tamorrion Terry loose for a 43-yard touchdown -- after the drive was extended by a roughing the passer penalty.

Hornibrook then hit Ontaria Wilson for a 40-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left in the half.

N.C. State, meanwhile, went to Bailey Hockman at quarterback in the fourth series after Matt McKay started 3 of 7 for 20 yards.

Hockman took more chances down field but twice N.C. State’s offense had to settle for short field goals, instead of a touchdown.

Chris Dunn’s second field goal, from 26 yards, gave N.C. State a 6-3 lead at 6:25 in the first quarter. It didn’t hold up.

Hockman finished 21 of 40 for 208 yards with a touchdown.

FIRST DOWN

Freshman linebacker Payton Wilson blocked an extra point but it was nullified because he jumped over the blocker. It was an impressive display of athletic ability, nonetheless.

TOUCHDOWN

N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison was active with 3.5 sacks. It’s the second year in a row he has had at least three sacks in the ACC opener.

OFFSIDES

N.C. State’s third-quarter offense has been an issue. The Wolfpack started the second half with 12 yards on the first three drives.

ICYMI

Running back Ricky Person was carted off in the third quarter after medical personnel put an aircast on his left ankle but his x-rays came back clean.

KEY NUMBERS

33 Career starts for quarterback Alex Hornibrook. The first 32 were for Wisconsin.

1 300-yard passing games for Hornibrook, who had 320 on Saturday.