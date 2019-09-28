Clemson survives UNC scare in Chapel Hill

Watch: Clemson arrives at stadium for game against North Carolina Tigers are making first trip to Kenan Stadium since 2010 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers are making first trip to Kenan Stadium since 2010

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called his last trip to Chapel Hill in 2010 a “miserable night” when previewing this week’s game.

His Tigers were a couple of yards away from having another miserable night on Saturday.

No. 1 Clemson stuffed North Carolina’s two-point conversion try with 1:17 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 21-20 victory at Kenan Stadium.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0) took its first lead on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins with 9:54 left in the game, before UNC answered right back.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Tar Heels drove 75 yards in 16 plays, taking 8:32 off the clock, before Javonte Williams scored from a yard out with 1:17 left to cut Clemson’s lead to 21-20. North Carolina coach Mack Brown called timeout and opted to go for the two-point conversion and the lead rather than kicking the extra point. But Brent Venables’ defense snuffed it out.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell faked a handoff and rolled right on an option play but Clemson defended it well. Howell was stopped at the 2, preserving the victory.

NEXT

Who: Florida State (2-2, 1-1) at No. 1 Clemson (5-0, 3-0)

When: Oct. 5, TBA

Where: Memorial Stadium (Clemson)

TV: TBA