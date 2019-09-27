5 burning questions for Clemson against UNC ... and a prediction

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence looks ahead to matchup against UNC Tigers travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina

No. 1 Clemson travels to Chapel Hill to play at North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. This will be the first time the Tigers have played at UNC since losing there in 2010. Clemson is favored by 27 points.

Here are our top five questions heading into the game:

Can Clemson’s defense continue to dominate opponents?

The Tigers haven’t missed a beat defensively this season, despite having seven new starters, including four up front. Clemson is No. 7 in total defense and No. 6 in sacks through the first four weeks of the season. This week the Tigers face an offense led by a true freshman in Sam Howell. North Carolina’s starting quarterback has been impressive thus far with 1,024 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a pair of dynamic running backs in Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, as well as a good group of receivers, led by Dyami Brown.

“Offensively very young, but they’ve got talent and explosiveness... Everything goes through the quarterback,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I think this is the best group of backs that we have seen... They’re quick outside at receiver... They push it down the field. They’re not afraid to catch it, cock it, and let it rip, that’s for sure. We’ve got to win some competitive plays and try to find a way keep the QB contained, especially on scramble situations.”

Can Trevor Lawrence figure out UNC’s defense?

Teams have defended Clemson’s offense in different ways this season. Some have stacked the box and dared Trevor Lawrence to beat him with his arm. Others have played with two safeties to defend the pass and left running lanes open for Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon. Lawrence said this week that UNC mixes up its defenses more than any other team the Tigers have faced thus far. It will be interesting to see if Lawrence is able to figure out what North Carolina is throwing at him.

“Defensively, they’ve got an excellent scheme. They’re all over the place. They’re multiple in what they do,” Swinney said. “They have brought a lot of pressure in different ways. They’re not afraid to play coverage. They’ll get up and challenge you outside, they’re confident in what they’re doing there.”

If UNC falls behind early, can it get back in the game?

The Tar Heels have trailed in the fourth quarter of all four games this season and have rallied to win two of them. In UNC’s two losses, they had the ball late with a chance to tie or win before falling short. Swinney warned his team this week that just because it gets out to a quick lead it doesn’t guarantee a victory. North Carolina trailed Wake Forest 21-0 late in the third quarter in Week 3 before nearly rallying for a win.

“This is a team that ain’t going to go away. It might be 21-0, they ain’t going away. They’re just not,” Swinney said. “We try to do that every week — kind of who they are, what’s the personality of the team we play? Easy to see that when you watch North Carolina’s tape, they don’t quit.”

How creative will Brent Venables be this week?

Clemson already has 33 tackles for loss and 16 sacks this season, but unlike past years, it’s not the front four that is doing most of the damage. Venables has moved his defenders around all over the field and played multiple personnel groups. Clemson has switched back and forth between a three-man front and four-man front. And the players in the back seven have played all over, with Isaiah Simmons and K’Von Wallace in particular playing safety some times and at the line others.

Of Clemson’s 33 tackles for loss, 20.5 are by the back seven. And of Clemson’s 16 sacks, nine are by the back seven.

Will Justyn Ross have his best game?

The sophomore hasn’t struggled this season by any stretch, but he also hasn’t been the dominant receiver that he was in the College Football Playoff. We found out last week why. Ross was slowed by a hip injury the past couple of weeks and missed last week’s game against Charlotte. Swinney said this week Ross looked “noticeably different” at practice after getting some time off to rest. He has 15 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown this season. The Tigers may try to get him going early now that he is back healthy and ready to go.

Prediction: Mack Brown has already started changing the culture at North Carolina, and the Tar Heels play with effort and energy that was lacking at times last year. UNC won’t win the game, but don’t be surprised if it hangs around for a bit and plays inspired at home.

The pick: Clemson 38, UNC 17