A Duke defense recording more sacks this season seeks ‘vengeance’ at Virginia Tech

Duke’s Tre Hornbuckle (59) strips the ball from North Carolina A&T’s Jalen Fowler (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Through productive recruiting and effective coaching, Duke’s defensive line has grown into a source of strength for the Blue Devils in recent seasons.

During the last few months, Duke’s players and coaches worked to make things tougher on opposing quarterbacks this season and that labor appears to be paying off.

Able to get into the backfield but unable to secure enough sacks last season, the Blue Devils have averaged three per game during a 2-1 start this season.

They had six sacks in a 41-18 win at Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 14 and know they need to maintain that kind of production when they open their ACC schedule Friday night at Virginia Tech.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We’ve got a good solid game plan going in,” Duke sophomore defensive end Chris Rumph, Jr., said during an interview on Tuesday. “The stadium is going to be rocking. Friday night. ESPN. I mean, what else can you ask for? But we’ll go in there focused looking to come out with a W.”

Duke’s defense shutting down Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis as much as possible will impact the Blue Devils’ chances of winning.

A year ago, starting his first game for Virginia Tech, Willis passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns as the Hokies toppled the Blue Devils, 31-14, in Durham. Defensive back Lummie Young registered Duke’s only sack that night.

That was part of a troubling trend for last season’s Duke defense. By their own internal measurement, the Blue Devils had 62 missed sacks in 2018. That’s an average of five times per game a Duke defender was in position to make a sack but failed to do so.

“Sometimes when you win the battle and you don’t get the prize,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “Winning the battle is not enough. You’ve got to win the battle and get the prize.”

Duke averaged 1.85 sacks per game last season while going 8-5, finishing with 24 sacks. Among ACC teams, only Georgia Tech (14) and Louisville (11) had fewer.

So Cutcliffe and defensive line coach Ben Albert emphasized increasing that number this season, putting the team through more 1-on-1 pass rushing drills that it had previously. Duke concocted other “creative” approaches, too, but Cutcliffe would rather keep those secrets in house.

“How do we finish sacks? How do we accomplish this?” he said. “I think we’ve come up with things that are going to help us.”

The work paid off immediately for Duke. In the season-opening game against No. 2 Alabama, linebacker Koby Quansah sacked Tua Tagovailoa on third down to end the Crimson Tide’s first drive. Duke lost the game 42-3 but that’s one of only four times Alabama has surrendered a sack this season.

The Blue Devils picked up two more sacks in a 45-13 rout of N.C A&T the following week before the dominating six-sack performance at Middle Tennessee State.

Rumph starred against the Blue Raiders, recording two sacks on the way to registering four of Duke’s tackles for losses in the game.

“We just executed,” Rumph said. “No one had to be a super hero. Coach Albert had us ready to go. We played with a whole bunch of effort. We love to play the game. That’s what we did.”

Duke’s defensive line is credited with seven of the team’s sacks this season, with defensive end Tre Hornbuckle’s two tying him for the team lead with Rumph. Defensive tackles Edgar Cerenord and Trevon McSwain have one each along with defensive end Drew Jordan.

Cutcliffe said he’s pleased with the defense’s progress but he always seeks more production.

The line’s play against Virginia Tech figures to be important for the Blue Devils. The Hokies have allowed seven sacks over their three games, an average of 2.33 sacks per game.

Any shots to take down Willis that come Duke’s way must be capitalized upon, Cutcliffe said.

“There’s never going to be, against a great team, that many opportunities,” Cutcliffe said. “So if you get one of four, that’s not good enough. That’s like dropping foul balls. It can cost you. There’ll be a home run coming if you do it.”

Duke needs only look back to last year’s game with Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils entered the Saturday night game unbeaten and ranked No. 22 in the country, playing at home before an engaged crowd of 32,177 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

That loss burns with the Blue Devils, particularly the defense which seeks a better performance on Friday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

“I think they out competed us for four quarters,” Rumph said. “This year, we are coming back for vengeance. We are not going to let them come on to the field and try to beat us all four quarters. That’s the main thing we are trying to focus on is finishing.”