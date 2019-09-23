Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: North Carolina

Why Dabo takes a ‘pump the brakes’ approach on recruiting, extending offers Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down his philosophy when it comes to recruiting and extending scholarship offers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down his philosophy when it comes to recruiting and extending scholarship offers.

No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) at North Carolina (2-2, 1-0 ACC)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium (50,500), Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV: ABC

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Line: Clemson by 26.5

Three storylines

1. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney faces a good friend in North Carolina head coach Mack Brown. The two communicate often and Brown helped Swinney early on in his coaching career. Swinney expects Brown to bring stability to UNC’s program and called him “one of the best to ever do it” and “a Hall of Famer.”

2. North Carolina is a team that could be 4-0 after suffering a couple of close losses back-to-back to Wake Forest and Appalachian State. At the same time, the Tar Heels could be 0-4 because their first two wins, against South Carolina and Miami, were by four points and three points. The Tigers are favored by 26.5 points but every game UNC has played thus far has been close.

3. Clemson had some struggles offensively in its first road test of the season at Syracuse. The Tigers turned the ball over twice and were inconsistent. They would like to clean up some of those mistakes in their second road game at a sold-out Kenan Stadium.

Three UNC players to watch

1. Quarterback Sam Howell is only a freshman but he has been impressive through the first four games of his career. Howell led the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind win against South Carolina in UNC’s opener and followed that up with another come-from-behind-victory against Miami. He has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,024 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

2. Sophomore receiver Dyami Brown leads the Tar Heels with 284 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Brown is averaging nearly 19 yards per reception, which is also tops on the team.

3. Safety Myles Wolfolk is questionable for the game, but assuming he plays he could give Clemson’s passing game some problems. Wolfolk already has three interceptions this season and is fourth on the team in tackles with 24.