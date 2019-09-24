Clemson’s backup QBs show progress with playing time

How Clemson’s backup QBs prepare for each game Clemson football quarterback Chase Brice talks about the role of the backups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football quarterback Chase Brice talks about the role of the backups.

For Clemson’s reserve quarterbacks, Saturday’s home game against Charlotte wasn’t a matter of “if” but “when” they’d see significant action.

The No. 1 Tigers entered as a 6-touchdown favorite, and all five QBs on the roster ended up playing.

Chase Brice, Trevor Lawrence’s redshirt sophomore backup, had already played in two of Clemson’s first three games, so he knew he’d be off the bench early and often, especially after the Tigers (4-0) raced out to a 24-0 lead less than 16 minutes into a non-conference game.

“As the backup, it’s not easy,” Brice said. “You don’t know when you’re going to play. I have to prepare just as hard as Trevor does being the starter.”

Third-teamer Taisun Phommachanh has probably had Week 4 circled on his calendar since he stepped foot on campus last winter. True freshmen can play up to four games and still obtain a redshirt.

“It doesn’t matter if we play Charlotte or USC,” said Phommachanh, who played in the opener against Georgia Tech but threw and completed the first passes of his career Saturday. “We prepare the same way.”

Of course that’s what the coaches hope to hear their backups say, but Brice and Phommachanh also looked the part in Saturday’s 52-10 home blowout of Charlotte.

“It was great to be able to get Trevor out of there and let Chase get some good reps,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “I thought he did a good job. And (it was great) for Taisun to get in there and get some good experience.”

After Lawrence completed 7 of his 9 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns (with no interceptions), Brice — the hero of last year’s come-from-behind win against Syracuse — stepped in and went 5-of-7 passing Saturday with 85 yards. That included a 37-yard scoring strike to freshman WR Joseph Ngata.

“I think we’ve got the two best quarterbacks (Lawrence and Brice) in this league,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’ve got great comfort (with Brice) ... really talented player.”

Brice also flashed an underrated part of his game. After having a rush of 16 yards at Syracuse in Week 3, he picked up a key first down with a 7-yard run on second-and-5 against Charlotte.

“I’m not the fastest, but I can move a little bit,” said Brice, who averaged 5.8 yards per run on 16 carries last year.

In his third season with the Tigers, Brice acknowledged this is a big year for him. There isn’t a clear path to more significant playing time with Lawrence being a sophomore. Transferring is all the rage in college football, but Brice isn’t focused on his future.

“My goal is to be the best backup in the country,” Brice said. “I want to be that reliable to our staff. If something happens, they’re not second guessing. They can throw me right in and we can run with the same plays that we’ve been repping in practice.”

Brice said he’s also serving as a mentor to Phommachanh, much like former Clemson QB and current Missouri starter Kelly Bryant did with Brice.

Phommachanh, an early enrollee from Bridgeport, Connecticut, showed some his progress Saturday. He finished 5-of-9 passing with 52 yards. Phommachanh also rushed 19 yards on two carries and tossed learning-mistake interception after he sailed a pass.

“I think I played all right. I think there’s always room for improvement,” Phommachanh said. “(Sunday) we have to get back to the quarterback room and fix our mistakes.”