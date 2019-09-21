Special teams saves NC State against Ball State

NC State’s Matt McKay scores against Ball State N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay scores on a five-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State's game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay scores on a five-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State's game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

N.C. State needed more than its “very angry” version to beat Ball State.

The Wolfpack used a pair of key special teams plays to hold off the Mid-American Conference foe 34-23 on Saturday night.

After a road loss to West Virginia last Saturday, N.C. State coach Dave Doeren promised a “very angry” version of his team this week. The Wolfpack (3-1) looked eager enough to atone for last week’s mistakes in the first half as it built a 20-7 lead.

Then some of the problems on offense from the WVU loss resurfaced and the Cardinals (1-3) kept hanging around. Ryan Rimmler made three field goals in the second half and it was 27-16 before Max Fisher blocked a punt with 10:05 in the fourth quarter.

Malik Dunlap returned the blocked punt to the Ball State 7-yard line. Two plays later, Matt McKay rushed for a 3-yard touchdown.

N.C. State’s only other touchdown in the second half was a 76-yard punt return by receiver Thayer Thomas. The Wolfpack had only five first downs in the second half.

Ball State led 7-3 on Justin Hall’s 11-yard touchdown run at 5:28 in the first quarter before N.C. State’s offense got going.

Ricky Person (3 yards) and McKay (5 yards) had short touchdown runs in the first half. McKay was pulled for a series in the second quarter for Bailey Hockman.

After Hockman had a pass intercepted, McKay came back in and completed 10 of his next 13 passes for 127 yards. McKay finished 17 of 30 for 175 yards. Hockman came back in the fourth quarter for the final series.

First Down

N.C. State didn’t punt in the first half. Its six possessions ended in either a touchdown (twice), field goal (twice), missed field goal and turnover.

Touchdown

Sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas turned a unique hat trick with a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Thomas threw for a touchdown and caught one in last week’s loss at West Virginia.

Offsides

After spending the week talking about cleaning up correctable mistakes, N.C. State had two procedural penalties and a dropped pass on its opening drive.

ICYMI

Defensive end James Smith-Williams (ankle/foot) missed his second straight game and cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) missed his third straight game.

Key numbers

19-1 Dave Doeren’s record against Mid-American Conference opponents. He was 17-1 in two seasons at Northern Illinois.

22 N.C. State went 22 games without a special teams touchdown. Nyheim Hines had a 92-yard punt return for a TD at Pittsburgh in 2017.