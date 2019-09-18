ACC announces tip times for most UNC, Duke, North Carolina State basketball games

North Carolina coach Roy Williams and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski greet each other prior to their game in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The ACC continued to announce its basketball schedule in drips and drabs with some of them changing yet again.

After dates for league games were announced on an ACC Network show last Thursday night, the league, without publicizing the decision, allowed schools to post starting times for most of those games on their individual websites this week.

The Duke-North Carolina games, often the most viewed regular-season college basketball games, have 6 p.m. starting times for their games Feb. 8 at Chapel Hill and March 7 at Durham, according to schedule pages at GoDuke.com and GoHeels.com. ESPN will televise the games.

But while starting times have been added to let fans interested in attending ACC games begin their planning, two games no longer have a firm date assigned to them.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Duke’s ACC opener at Virginia Tech was originally announced for Dec. 6; North Carolina’s game at Virginia was set for Dec. 7.

Now, according to the schools’ websites, those games will be played either Dec. 6 or 7. The ACC has informed the schools the date will be finalized at a later date. The ACC Network is listed as the television outlet for both games.

The ACC Network will also show the N.C. State at Wake Forest game Dec. 7, but no tip time has been announced.

In addition to not yet knowing the date for the game at Virginia Tech, Duke has three other games where a time has not been finalized.

Duke’s Jan. 4 game at Miami will be at either 3 or 8 p.m.

Both the Feb. 1 game at Syracuse and the Feb. 29 game at Virginia will start at 4, 6 or 8 p.m. Those are Saturdays and the location for ESPN’s traveling College GameDay show could impact when those games are played.

UNC’s home ACC games Feb. 1 against Boston College and Feb. 15 with Virginia, Feb. 22 at Louisville and Feb. 29 at Syracuse are all on hold. The first three are listed as starting at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. The game at Syracuse is listed as 4, 6 or 8 p.m.

The Boston College-UNC game will be shown on the ACC Network.

UNC’s games with Virginia, Louisville and Syracuse will be on either ESPN or ESPN2, with College GameDay possibly impacting them.

For N.C. State, the lone ACC game without an announced starting time is the Dec. 7 game at Wake Forest.

Here are the updated schedules for Duke, UNC and N.C. State, with times and television information as of Wednesday:

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 26 Northwest Missouri State (exhibition)

Oct. 30 Fort Valley State (exhibition)

Nov. 5 Kansas (at New York), 7 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 8 Colorado State

Nov. 12 Central Arkansas

Nov. 15 Georgia State

Nov. 21 California (at New York), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 22 Georgetown or Texas (at New York), 5 or 7 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 26 Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 29 Winthrop

Dec. 3 at Michigan State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 6 or 7 at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

Dec. 19 Wofford

Dec. 28 Brown

Dec. 31 Boston College, 6 p.m., ACC Network

Jan. 4 at Miami, 3 or 8 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 8 at Georgia Tech, 9 p..m., ACC Network

Jan. 11 Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Jan. 14 at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 21 Miami, 9 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 28 Pittsburgh, 9 p.m, ESPN or ESPNU

Feb. 1 at Syracuse, 4, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 4 at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 10 Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 15 Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Feb. 19 at N.C. State, 9 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 22 Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 29 at Virginia, 4, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 2 N.C. State, 7 p.m., ESPN

March 7 North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

March 10-14 ACC tournament, Greensboro

UNC basketball schedule

Nov. 1 Winston Salem State (preseason game) 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ACC Network

Nov. 8 at UNC-Wilmington

Nov. 15 Gardner Webb

Nov. 20 vs. Elon (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Chapel Hill

Nov. 27 vs. Alabama* (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 28 vs. Michigan or Iowa State* (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 29 vs. Gonzaga, Oregon, Seton Hall or Southern Mississippi* (Battle 4 Atlantis) in Nassau, Bahamas

Dec. 4 Ohio State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 or 7 at Virginia - ACC Network

Dec. 15 Wofford

Dec. 18 at Gonzaga

Dec. 21 vs. UCLA* (CBS Sports Classic) in Las Vegas

Dec. 30 Yale

Jan. 4 Georgia Tech, 6 p.m, ACC Network

Jan. 8 Pitt, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Jan. 11 Clemson, 4:30 p.m., Fox Sports South

Jan. 18 at Pittsburgh, noon

Jan. 22 at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Jan. 25 Miami, noon

Jan. 27 at N.C. State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 1 Boston College, 6 or 8 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 3 at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 8 Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 11 at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 15 Virginia, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 17 at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 22 at Louisville, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Feb. 25 N.C. State, 9 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Syracuse, 4, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

March 3 Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

March 7 at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

March 10-14 ACC tournament at Greensboro

N.C. State schedule

Oct. 27 Mount Olive (preseason)

Nov. 5 Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m., ACC Network

Nov. 10 Detroit

Nov. 13 FIU

Nov. 16 xy-St. Francis, N.Y.

Nov. 19 xy-Alcorn State

Nov. 23 x-Arkansas-Little Rock

Nov. 28 xz-vs. Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 4 Wisconsin, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 7 at Wake Forest, ACC Network

Dec. 15 at UNCG

Dec. 19 at Auburn

Dec. 22 The Citadel

Dec. 29 Appalachian State

Jan. 4 at Clemson, noon, ACC Network

Jan. 8 Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Jan. 11 at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., Fox Sports South

Jan. 15 Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South

Jan. 18 Clemson, 2 p.m., Fox Sports South

Jan. 20 at Virginia, 7 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 25 at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., Fox Sports South

Jan. 27 UNC, 7 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 1 Louisville, 2 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Miami, 8:30 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 11 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Feb. 19 Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN

Feb. 22 Florida State, 4 p.m.

Feb. 25 at UNC, 9 p.m.

Feb. 29 Pittsburgh, noon, ACC Network

March 2 at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN

March 6 Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Notes: x-Barclays Center Classic, y-at Reynolds Coliseum, z-at Brooklyn