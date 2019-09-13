ACC
NC State basketball picks up another 2020 in-state commitment
The open period for recruiting started recently, and NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts wasted no time picking up a verbal commitment from an in-state guard.
Cam Hayes, a four-star guard from Greensboro, verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Friday, posting the announcement on his Twitter page. Hayes (6-1, 160) had an official visit to NC State on Sept. 6. Hayes also recently reclassified to the class of 2020.
According to 247Sports, Hayes is the No. 4 player in the state in the class of 2020 and the No. 5 point guard. Hayes plays at Greensboro Day School.
He picked the Wolfpack over Louisville, Maryland, Clemson and Florida State. Hayes becomes the second in-state commitment to Keatts in the class of 2020. Apex Friendship forward Nick Farrar (6-7, 230) verbally committed to NC State on Aug. 7.
The Wolfpack’s class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 4 in the ACC.
Earlier Friday, N.C. State’s Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract extension for Keatts.
